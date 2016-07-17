33 little things you can do right now to make you happy.

I was looking through a survey called The top 50 little things that make Brits happy and while I found myself agreeing with quite a few of them, some were a little odd.

The survey was conducted by the spirini.com and revealed that our British brothers and sisters love a good piece of toast, seeing a dog sticking its head out of a moving car or being surprised with chocolates or flowers.

On the rather unfortunate side they also appreciate the day they get their ID so they can legally drink, juicy gossip and being told they’d lost weight.

But enough about them.

We decided to look closer to home to compile a local of 33 little things that make us happy, hungry and/or delighted.

What little thing makes you happy?

Click through the gallery to see if you agree with our list of little things that make you happy.

