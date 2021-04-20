Zoë Kravitz had a 'pandemic divorce'. Now it seems she's found love again.

Zoë Kravitz is a pretty private person.

As the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, she's always been in the spotlight, but she rarely comments on her relationships or most recently, her divorce.

According to court records obtained by People, the 32-year-old actress filed for divorce from her husband Karl Glusman on December 23, 2020. They had been together for four years and married for one-and-a-half of them.

WATCH: Meet MPlus. Post continues after video.

Kravitz met fellow actor Glusman in 2016 when she was at a bar with their mutual friends. Shortly after, the couple moved in together.

In October 2018, Glusman planned on proposing to Kravitz in Paris, but because of work obligations, he ended up proposing at home. She announced the news very candidly in an interview with Rolling Stone.

"Oh yeah, I’m engaged," she told the publication. "I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private."

"He nailed it," she said, noting that she preferred his low-key proposal. "And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants."

The couple tied the knot where they planned on getting engaged: in Paris, in June 2019.

The ceremony took place at Lenny Kravitz's home.

There were various A-list celebrities in attendance, including Denzel Washington, Cara Delevingne and Kravitz's Big Little Lies cast mates, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman.

During the pandemic, the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary.

"One year," Glusman captioned an Instagram photo that's since been deleted. "Not the year we expected... but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything. I love you. More than anything.

"You’re my best friend... you crack me up and you melt my heart... you call me out on my bulls — and you challenge me to grow... I love you for that. And I’ll do anything and everything for you until the day I die," he continued.

"Now let’s go save the world @zoeisabellakravitz."

But six months later, they filed for divorce.

Now, four months on, it appears Kravitz has found love again.

On Monday, the actor uploaded a photo to Instagram of herself and fellow actor Taylour Paige smiling from ear to ear. She captioned the photo, "so.... this is a thing".

Because the term 'a thing' has far too many meanings, fans of the Batman actor are wondering whether the photo implies the two are close friends, promoting a project they're working on together, or dating.

"Please be a gay thing," one user commented.

While another said: "What does this MEAN?"

Several commenters had no questions at all and are convinced that Kravitz was clearly announcing the women are dating.

"She's literally announcing that they're dating I don't understand why people are not getting that," a confident fan commented.

For the past two-and-a-half years, Paige has been in a very low-key relationship with Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams. And as far as we can see, they haven't broken up.

"I had a dream that I was sleeping next to him the night before we met," Paige told GQ in February 2021.

So until we hear it straight from either Kravitz's or Paige's mouth, we will consider it speculation.

Read more celebrity articles:

Feature image: Getty and Instagram/@zoeisabellakravitz.