"I didn't know you could put rose gold in a wall." A recap of Zoë Foster Blake's house tour.

There's nothing I love more than a snoop around a house. It could be a friend's house, a distant relative's abode, a random house for sale in my suburb, I'll have a gander around the lot.

But my favourite brand of snooping comes in the form of a celebrity house tour.

While I don't often get personally invited round for a nosey (rude), these tours often come in the form of a video or a magazine spread – much like the one beautifully done by Vogue Living Australia for none other than Zoë Foster Blake and Hamish Blake's Sydney home.

Now, in case you're not across these guys, they are practically Australian royalty. Born of radio and magazine fame, and now the hosts of award-winning prime-time TV shows and global beauty brands, Zoë and Hamish have built their personal brands on being a relatable, funny, down-to-earth gal and guy.

But now we've peeked inside their house, we need to remove those labels. Immediately.

Because this house is not relatable on any level. It's boujie, beautiful and is oozing Big Rich Energy from every countertop. And I love it.

Stuffed to the brim with colour, patterns and... cork?! Let me walk you through the most creatively cooked corners of the Foster Blake home.

Firstly, they have managed to rebuild Palm Springs in the heart of Sydney.

Not enough cactus, tbh. Image: Not enough cactus, tbh. Image: Vogue Living Australia The walls are painted terracotta and there are approximately five thousand cacti basking away in the courtyard. Zoë explains that she wanted it to feel like you're on holiday when you visit her house... and for that I ask, 'will you be taking AirBnb bookings in the near future?' Moving on indoors, and the pink is going nowhere fast. There's a blush staircase, a rosé toned carpet bleeding out into the hallway and a pot of pink plants just to hammer the theme home. Umm, I think you spilt your carpet. Image: Umm, I think you spilt your carpet. Image: Vogue Living Australia Oh, and if you're wondering what those little blobby things are at the top of the stairs, that's a family portrait done in pink clay. But enough about the art... because it's time to look at the kitchen which will be a dramatic change of tone, right? Umm. Well. No. Because it's pink. Obviously.

Permission to cook pink foods and pink foods only here pls. Image: Permission to cook pink foods and pink foods only here pls. Image: Vogue Living Australia Everything is rounded, curvy and in blush tones and makes me think that the Blake family exclusively eat pink foods. It's strawberry ice cream, watermelon and marshmallows for dinner, every damn night. But shush please because we're going upstairs and I need to see if this colour palette takes a dramatic turn.