Yixuan Cheng was supposed to be experiencing a new country.

The sixth victim of Saturday's Westfield Bondi Junction attack has been named as Yixuan Cheng.

Nine News reports Yixuan is a Chinese national who was studying in Australia. 

No further information has been released about the young woman as of yet. 

Four other women were killed in the attack — Ashlee Good, 38, Dawn Singleton, 25, Jade Young, 47 and Prikria Darchia, 55. 

One man was also murdered, Westfield Bondi Junction security guard Faraz Tahir, 30. 

The attacker, a 40-year-old, was also shot dead by a police officer who rushed to the scene. 

Several people remain in hospital, including Ashlee Good's nine-month-old baby.

More to come.

Feature image: Nine News.

