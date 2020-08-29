One of the most common topics of discussion is people's favourite movies. We all have them and love to tell others why they're so damn good.

But we never seem to discuss the movies people really should avoid. That, of course, means that many of us end up wasting our VALUABLE TIME on films that hurt our faces from making us cringe so badly, or put us to sleep with how overwhelmingly boring they are.

We want to save you that hassle.

So today, we asked 50 women what's the single worst film they've ever seen. And boy, did they share.﻿

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

"It’s not the type of movie I usually watch. I felt disturbed for months after seeing it." - Jeriah.

Memento.

"I had to get to the end, in case it got better. It didn't and I wasted two hours of my life watching it." - Klare.

Step Brothers.

"It was inane, unfunny American crap. The only movie I have ever walked out on." - Barbara.

Friends with Money.

"I was excited by the all-star cast but the movie ended up being so boring and a waste of screen time." - Cerise.

Sex and the City 2.

"The only movie I have ever wanted to walk out of. Just awful." - Lucy.

Knowing.

"The first half of the movie is good but I don't think they had worked out the ending or managed the budget and the ending is awful and makes the build-up ridiculous." - Rachel.

The Girl on the Train.

"I resent the time it took away from me. Boring, sombre and in no way suspenseful." - Cherry.

Downsizing.

"Slow, boring and a real struggle to convince myself that it might get better towards the end. Nope, still boring." - Clare.

Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs.

"It’s a kid's movie but I feel like it focused way too much on the negative view the characters had on Snow White's body shape." - Sophie.

Australia.

"Overacted, boring and overrated. I just could not sit through it. I walked away after about half an hour." - Kristyn.

Pulp Fiction.

"Unpopular opinion but Pulp Fiction. Hate that movie. Tried to watch it again to see if maturity may have changed my taste but still hate it." - Amanda.

Aloha.

"There’s one okay scene where Bill Murray and Emma Stone dance to Hall & Oates. That’s about all I remember. At one point I said to my best friend, 'Where are they walking to?' and she said, 'I don’t care'. That really cemented how we felt about the movie." - Teneill.

Reprisal.

"The premise sounded like it would be up my husband's alley and it was advertised pretty heavily on Foxtel. The worst plot and acting I’ve ever seen. I was kicking myself that I didn’t read the reviews first. It got 8 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes." - Renae.

The Scent of Green Papaya.

"It is the only film my husband and I have started and quit on. It just didn’t seem to be going anywhere." - Megan.

Bad Boy Bubby.

"My life was so much better before I watched this." - Amy.

Ad Astra.

"Not even two hours of Brad Pitt close-ups could save that stinker. Nor could the inexplicable appearance of rabid space chimps. Strangest, most boring movie ever. I want those two hours of my life back." - Kath

365 Days.

"It's on Netflix right now. They disturbingly tried to turn abduction into a romance." - Katherine.

Mr and Mrs Smith.

"Can't remember why [I don't like it] I must have blocked it out. I left the cinema before it had even finished - something I've never done before or since. Boring." - Cassidy.

The Beach Bum.

"They must've paid Matthew McConaughey and Isla Fisher a lot of money to be in this trash fire. So boring and nothing good about it." - Bronwyn.

The Hurt Locker.

"It had rave reviews but it was the dullest movie ever for me." - Olivia.

The Crow.

"Fantastic soundtrack, terrible movie. I don't think it would have been any better if Brandon Lee hadn't died during the filming either." - Tristan.

The Fountain.

"We missed the first five minutes and thought that was the key to the movie because we had no idea what was going on. People were leaving the theatre and we thought no, surely it’s going to get better. The movie ended and we just sat there like what the hell did we just watch." - Sarah.

Couple's Retreat.

"It was clearly made because somebody owed somebody who owed somebody else's cousin at Miramax a favour." - Christine.

The Thin Red Line.

"I can’t remember why I hated this so much, I think I’ve blocked it from my memory. Watched it with friends and we all hated it but kept saying, 'it’s got George Clooney in it, surely it’ll get better when he appears'. It didn’t." - Penny.

Triangle.

"It was seriously so bad and never-ending. I regret losing those 500 hours of my life!" - Tammy.

Baby Driver.

"Just kept going on and on, gratuitous violence, terrible ending and annoying characters." - Krystal.

Long Weekend.

"Claudia Karvan is one of my favourite Aussie actresses but this movie is the worst!" - Lisa-Maree.

Watchmen.

"So bloody long and boring. Worst superhero movie to date!" - Ashleigh.

Into the Woods.

"Terrible, terrible, terrible. It’s just hours of people singing songs with one line over and over. I looked over at my husband and we both said, 'Do you want to leave?'" - Sarah.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop.

"What is it even about? I saw it like 12 years ago and it’s still the worst movie I’ve ever seen." - Erin.

Pumpkin.

"There’s a very good reason you haven’t heard of it." - Taryn.﻿

Sex Tape.

"I had such high hopes for it as I love the actors but it was just so unfunny! Quite painful to sit through." - Julia.

The Circle.

"I’ve watched it twice because my husband didn’t believe me when I told him it was terrible. No plot, no point, no ending. Maybe it was just way too deep for my brain to understand. Either way, I would not recommend it!" - Cindy.

The Hateful Eight.

"I almost divorced my hubby it was that bad!" - Peta.

Bad Times at the El Royale.

"So much Chris Hemsworth anticipation and so little story to tell. We left the cinema asking why." - Susan.

Titanic.

"I left the movie theatre. It was boring, bad acting and I knew the ending." - Penny.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

"I have loved some other Tarantino movies but this one was torture! So boring." - Kahlia.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

"I usually love The Coen Brothers’ irreverent brand of humour but this was unwatchable: a quasi-musical western with an unnecessary amount of gratuitous violence. My partner was laughing his arse off and I just had to leave the room and leave him to it. No idea if it got better after the first few scenes." - Tamara.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

"This actually broke my actual soul. Worst film ever made." - Victoria.

Lucy.

"Such an interesting premise but it was done so badly. Scarlett’s [Johansson] usually great, but her acting in this is actually comical because it’s so over the top." - Krystal.

Bridesmaids.

"I couldn't stand it! I really hate movies and shows where there's a character who keeps complaining about things not going right for them in their life but makes no attempts to do anything to help themselves. I didn’t find it funny. Cringed the whole way through it." - Melissa.

Ghost.

"When I first met my husband he took me to the movies. He’d seen Ghost before and thought I’d love it too. It was so awful and the only reason I didn’t walk out was because we were in the middle of the row. The movie was sickly romantic and unbelievable." - Trish.

Cats.

"Does it count if you only got through 10 minutes?" - Jasmine.

Bird Box.

"So much hype for a stupid story that makes no sense by the end." - Tilly.

Eat Pray Love.

"Controversial I know. To me, I just found her character quite self-indulgent and could not relate." - Jennifer.

Buried.

"I just wanted him to die as it was so boring." - Carmel.

Prometheus.

"So much hope for it to be a pinnacle of science fiction, worthy of being the prequel to Alien. But instead, it was just stupid with supposedly smart scientists doing dumb things. A crap plot, crap acting, hopeless directing and zero plausibility." - Ashley.

Leon the Pig Farmer.

"Terrible movie. It was supposed to be funny, they lied. We gave up on it halfway through. It’s the movie we use as a yardstick for awful, i.e. on a scale of 1 to Leon." - Maree.

Diana.

"Worst movie ever. Most of the movie she's either looking off in the distance or you're watching a car drive off into the distance. It's just terrible." - Kylie.

The English Patient.

"It’s the only movie in my life I just couldn’t finish and left." - Lindy.

Saw.

"It was the only movie on at the time and we decided to attend it on an impulse. I had no idea what it was about. People inflicting sadistic pain on others disturbs me." - Julie-Anne.

What's the worst movie you've ever seen? Let us know in the comments.

