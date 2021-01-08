News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

opinion

"Women's sport is the one topic my 'woke' male friends refuse to understand."

ADVERTISEMENT

It's been a few months since I had a conversation with two of my male friends over a beer at the pub about sport - and I still think about it often. 

Actually, 'think' is too mild a term. I bristle with annoyance and anger about that conversation, often. 

You see, my two 'woke' male friends, who are both in their 30s, who are in loving, equal relationships with women, who live in the centre of Sydney, and who consider themselves relatively progressive on topics like equality in the workplace... have a huge blind spot when it comes to women's sport. 

Watch: The fact that ads like this even have to exist, is proof of how far we've got to go. Post continues after video.

As they told me on that Sunday afternoon at the pub: "Women's sport is just not as interesting as men's sport, it never will be - it's just a fact."

Their reasoning was that they like to watch athletes at the "top of their game" and biologically that's always going to be men. "That's just a fact", they reiterated.

A few drinks in by this point, I tried to argue with them. But it was two against one, and the more flustered I got, the more insistent they got that my "argument was piss-weak" and a "cop out".

Our patriarchal society might be slowly letting equality seep into certain spheres. But it seems there are lots of men who aren't quite ready to let the 'ladies' in on 'their' sport.

How as a society can we expect to move towards true equality for men and women when even the younger generations are blind to the double standards they're vocalising? 

My two 'woke' friends weren't even ready to listen to my argument. They consider themselves set in their ways.

If that's where their heads are at, I fear we've got an even longer road ahead than I naively thought. 

Is equality for women's sport going to be something I witness in my lifetime?

I'm holding out hope.

Feature image: Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images.

Tags: womens-sport

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

laura__palmer 2 months ago
I’m not a footy fan, so I can’t comment there, but I love Basketball and I’d much prefer to watch a women’s game than a men’s. Men are way too showy, trying to one up each other, women tend to play a smart, tactical game that is more enjoyable to watch, in my opinion, and in the opinion of many other Basketball fans. Your “friends” are wrong. 
cat 2 months ago
Sure, men are generally faster and stronger than women. Women are more flexible, more agile, have better reflexes and much better balance. As women’s sport rises in funding and prestige those advantages will be explored (as sport has explored male skills for centuries) and in a few decades I’m quite sure we will see many women smashing records set by men. 

Oh and our pain threshold is through the roof. 
guest2 2 months ago 6 upvotes
@cat I doubt it   The women playing AFL have had a much higher rate of injuries and some sports are about sheer muscle strength.   The pain of childbirth is unique but a ruptured cruciate ligament or a bone fracture is equally as painful and no respector of sex.
snorks 2 months ago
@cat according to the research I found men have better reflexes, agility and balance is similar in both. 

Many studies show men have higher pain tolerance, though there are others that show women have higher pain tolerance and others that show there is no difference. 
cat 2 months ago
@guest2 of course they have a high injury rate, the game has been developed for men and they have coaches and physios who learned about men’s sports. But any half decent professional will learn to do better for women. 

I’m not suggesting that women won’t feel injuries, but pushing against light physical pain in training is an advantage and women have a higher ability to do that. 
guest2 2 months ago 4 upvotes
@cat maybe your comment that the 'game was developed for men' is partly why WAFL struggles for sponsors and followers?  
+ more replies
MORE COMMENTS