News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

dating

This woman's tactic for getting rid of men who hit on her at the gym is genius.

The gym is a place for sweating, squatting and working your butt off. For most women, it’s also the last place they want to be hit on by a total stranger.

And yet there’s a proportion of the gym-going male population who don’t seem to understand this and will attempt to start a flirtation with a woman anyway.

Thankfully, we now know a simple, foolproof tactic for sending that man running away before he even says ‘hi’, courtesy of a very clever young US woman overheard at a gym.

Listen: We wear exercise clothes all weekend and sometimes even to work. Have we reached peak activewear? The Mamamia Out Loud team discuss. Post continues after audio.

It does require a bit of gusto and isn’t for those easily embarrassed, but we happen to think it’s genius.

You ready?

You pretend you’ve just farted.

Twitter user Olivia Cole from Kentucky shared the interaction she overheard at her gym, and the tweet has been liked by more than 130,000 people.

As you can see, it’s effective and, with no fart noise making required (a potential hurdle), it requires practically no effort. And why stop at the gym? Instead, utilise this line anywhere you don’t want to be disturbed.

We have a feeling women everywhere are about to get a whole lot more flatulent.

Tags: flirting , gym , hitting-on , picking-up

Related Stories

Recommended