An AVO and a new theory: Everything we know about the latest search for William Tyrrell.

Seven years after Australia first learnt of the missing boy in the spiderman suit, police have launched a new search for three-year-old William Tyrrell.

On Monday, NSW Police announced they were conducting a new "high intensity" search for William's remains near his foster grandmother's home in Kendall, where the little boy disappeared from on the morning of September 12, 2014.

Speaking to 2GB this morning, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said "we've never given up on finding what happened to William Tyrrell... it's not a cold case, it's been an active investigation."

"The team is working diligently searching today, and we are hopeful we will find some forensic evidence to assist with this case."

He also confirmed there has been a significant breakthrough in the case and he was confident police would solve the mystery of the boy's fate.

"There is certainly one person in particular that we are looking closely at," he confirmed.

Hundreds of officers have descended on three new areas around the town and are being helped in the search by 30 SES volunteers.

Volunteers are using chainsaws and other heavy-duty equipment to clear dense bushland, including felling large trees.

As new details in the case come to light, here's everything we know about the search for William Tyrrell.

Police are focusing on a garden outside the home where William's foster grandmother lived.

Detectives have returned to the property on the NSW mid-north coast where William went missing seven years ago.

Police are currently digging up the garden at the Kendall home where his foster grandmother lived.

Police are investigating whether the boy died after falling from a balcony at the Kendall home, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

The publication says a police cadaver dog is at the scene and Strike Force Rosann will consult a forensic anthropologist, an archaeologist and a hydrologist in a bid to unearth new evidence in the case.

Image: AAP/NSW Police.

Speaking to 2GB, Mr Fuller said he didn't want to say too much for fear of compromising the investigation.

"Officers have been working tirelessly to get to this point where we are searching land, again using the best technology available," he said.

"They inherited what was a bit of a mess and have really cleaned up that investigation and they have a clear strategy and one of those is going back to Kendall."

Police have taken out an AVO against William Tyrrell's foster parents.

On Tuesday morning, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller confirmed police have taken out an apprehended violence order against William Tyrrell's foster parents.

Mr Fuller wouldn't speculate further on the AVO, only confirming The Australian report on Monday that revealed one was being issued.

Police Minister David Elliott was also reluctant to say too much, confirming to Channel Seven, "It is a matter of public record that police are issuing AVOs,

"We need to be cautious about how we discuss that in the public domain so smart lawyers don't use our comments to neutralise a conviction."

Earlier, he told the Nine Network it was "a matter of public record that a number of people who had relationships with William have been questioned by police".

William's foster family have never been publicly named due to legal reasons.

A NSW coroner has subpoenaed documents and audio recordings of a journalist who produced the Where's William Tyrrell? podcast.

A NSW coroner has subpoenaed all notes, audio recordings and materials of a Channel 10 journalist who produced a podcast about William Tyrrell's disappearance.

Reporter Lia Harris, who interviewed the foster parents for her 2019 podcast Where's William Tyrrell? said she had recently received a subpoena from the coroner's court for "a very broad range of material".

"Everything that I had uncovered in my research for the podcast, audio files, documents, everything, including those raw tapes of my extensive interviews with the foster parents," she told 2GB on Tuesday

"To me, it signalled that they had either taken a new direction or they had a new theory they were working on."

The findings of a coronial inquest into William's disappearance, which concluded last year, are yet to be handed down.

A $1 million reward for information on the case still stands.

- With AAP.

Feature Image: AAP/NSW Police.