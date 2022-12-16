What did William's text say? 5 burning questions we have after watching Harry and Meghan.

After spending six hours with Harry and Meghan, we learned a thing or two.

For one, the Duke of Sussex owns a pair of baggy trakkies and occasionally enjoys not wearing shoes. The Duchess, meanwhile, can whip up a delicious-looking two-tiered sponge, and is somehow baffled that Beyoncé is aware of her existence.

These revelations were among many (yes, ok, far more significant ones) packed into the couple's Netflix documentary series, Harry and Meghan, which wrapped up on Thursday.

The six-part show led viewers through the first eight years of the couple's relationship, from their clandestine courtship in 2016 to their eventual departure from the UK and split from the Royal Family.

It covered everything from the impact of the tabloid media's intrusion into their lives, to mental health, racism, the breakdown of family relationships, and the machinations of the Royal "institution".

But while we now have more answers about the whole messy ordeal, questions still remain. Many.

What was in THAT TEXT FROM WILLIAM?

In a segment covering the fallout from the Sussexs' televised tell-all with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, Harry was captured showing Meghan a text from his brother, Prince William, the day after the show went to air.

After reading the message, Meghan replied, "Wow", while a visibly rattled Harry ran his hands through his hair and muttered, "I wish I knew what to do."

The contents of that message were never shared with the viewer. And fair enough. But if they're going to show it, maybe at least give us a hint about the general... vibe? No?

What did William and Charles say at the Sandringham summit?

Amid Harry and Meghan's retreat from the UK, tabloids speculated the relationship between the Prince and his elder brother had deteriorated. Significantly.

In Harry and Meghan, Harry confirmed the rumours, and said that when he returned to the UK in 2020 to plan his new, smaller role within the institution, he was met with hostility from his sibling.

Speaking about the gathering at Sandringham, the Prince said, "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that simply weren't true, and to have my grandmother quietly sit there and take it all in."

Harry didn't reveal what falsehoods Charles had presented or William had said, only that his brother was now clearly "on the institution's side".

Which royal raised concerns about Archie's skin colour?

In the Oprah interview, Meghan said that, when she was pregnant with their son, Archie, a senior member of the Royal Family had "concerns and conversations" with Harry about "how dark" the child's skin would be.

The allegation was one of the biggest bombshells dropped by the couple so far and sparked international headlines and intense speculation.

But while it was touched on again in the recent documentary series, no further light was shed on who was responsible.

What was on Harry's list of requirements for his ideal bride?

Early in the series, Meghan revealed — to Harry's apparent embarrassment — that back in his bachelor days, he kept an "extensive" list of the traits he was looking for in a future wife.

Though prodded by the interviewer, the Prince declined to elaborate ("Let's not go there... Nice try."). Instead, he gestured to Meghan, and said, "This is the list."

Will more be revealed in Harry's book?

At the end of the series, Harry said that he had accepted that he was "never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology" from his family or the institution, and so he and Meghan "are moving on".

Only, there's still one thing that may hold them back. His book.

Spare, a memoir to be ghostwritten by novelist J. R. Moehringer, will be released on January 10, 2023, and promises "raw, unflinching honesty".

"Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief," his publisher, Penguin, said.

There'll definitely be more headlines, likely more revelations. And who knows? Perhaps even answers to some of the above questions.

Harry and Meghan is streaming on Netflix.

Feature image: Netflix.