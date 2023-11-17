There's more to Bobby Berk's recent Queer Eye departure.

It's the wholesome TV equivalent of Zayn Malik's sudden exit from One Direction: one of Queer Eye's Fab Five, Bobby Berk, is leaving the show.

Berk announced that the upcoming season eight, which will air on Netflix in January, will be his last.

"The love that I have received from you all over the last six years has been absolutely surreal," he wrote in a statement on social media, sharing several throwback photos from the show.

"You have tuned in and been dedicated fans and together we were able to share the healing powers of design. I learned from you all about kindness, love and acceptance and that has changed my life for the better. The way you have embraced me and accepted me for who I am is something that l will truly carry with me for the rest of my life."

He said he was making the announcement with "a heavy heart".

"It's not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one," he said. "Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon."

Berk's departure raises questions, such as 'will the other four be required to do actual work now?' but also... 'is there something going on behind the scenes?'

While his statement was pretty amicable, there are hints of something... strange happening.

Because 1. he does not actually mention or thank his co-stars at all in his statement, despite mentioning the show's heroes, crew and viewers, and 2. some people have spidey senses and the sense (or the *opposite* of sense) to keep tabs on famous people's Instagram activities.

It's all a little suspicious.

Gossip account Deuxmoi said it had intel that Bobby had ruffled feathers with his cast mates, particularly avocado fan Antoni Porowski, fashion guru Tan France and grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness, when he posted a Reel joking about doing the most work.

Image: Instagram @bobbyberk.

He also seemed to acknowledge the jokes, which aren't really jokes because it's true, in the comments section of his announcement.

"But who is gonna build their dream house in two days?!?!?" someone commented on his Instagram post.

"I dunno, but I hope [they] have a lot of stamina," he replied.

Fans of the show have also read into the fact that Bobby only responded to the comment of the show's culture expert Karamo Brown, despite the other Fab Five also commenting on his announcement.

Karamo was also the only cast member to make his own post about Bobby. Bobby then commented on that post: "I love YOU with all my heart. I wouldn't have made it this long without you there with me."

Bobby also seemed to have unfollowed Tan at one point, but refollowed him on November 16 when it started to raise questions in Deuxmoi's comments section.

Somehow, US Weekly managed to publish a story that both corroborated and disputed this whole thing.

"There were many challenges with scheduling [and] there was a loss of interest from Bobby filming the show," one source said. "The network and the cast thought it was time to bring in fresh blood. His heart was not in it and the rest of the cast started to resent him because of that."

But then, in the same story, another source said Bobby "was not asked to leave" and the "decision was amicable."

So... it seems like nobody knows for sure, but the vibe is off.

It's not the first time there have been rumblings of disharmony between the Fab Five.

In September, king of the pep talk Karamo spoke about not being invited to Antoni's recent bachelor party during a radio interview with Andy Cohen. Judging off pics from the event, Tan was actually the only one who did.

Bobby had previously told Andy he couldn't make it due to a scheduling conflict, but Karamo rubbished that.

"Bobby was not invited, I was not invited, and Jonathan was not invited. Just Tan was invited. The shade," he said.

However, he said he wasn't offended because events like this cost a lot of money per person.

Both Karamo and Antoni have spoken about how they did not get along while filming season one of the show in 2017.

"People didn't know that we had an extreme amount of conflict," Karamo told E! News. "We did not talk to each other at all during season one, even though we were shooting together... Before we would go on camera, we would say to each other, 'This is not about us. It's about this person.'

"But off camera, the minute that camera stopped rolling, 'Girl don't come near me.' And vice versa, he didn't want me to come near him."

In a 2019 episode of Karamo's podcast, the pair reflected on how the issues began due to a third party.

"Our personalities got along, but then a third party got involved and once that third party got involved, he and I couldn't even talk to each other," Karamo said.

"We were too busy hearing rumours of what this third party was spreading about both of us."

Feature image: Netflix.