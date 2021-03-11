"It's 2021, are we really still doing airbrushed skin?"

Can we make normal skin... normal again? By normal skin, I’m talking pores, texture, pimples and dark spots. Like, literally nobody has perfect skin, and that’s the reality. But Instagram has warped reality so badly that in 2021, we’re still allowing ourselves to conform to unrealistic beauty standards.

In my teenage years, when I didn’t know any better, you’d catch me Googling “how to get rid of pores” and endlessly scrolling through Yahoo Answers and reading WikiHow articles. I tried all the tricks in the book.

I scrubbed my face raw with the god-forsaken St. Ives Apricot Scrub and spent all my minimum wage Maccas money on pore strips and clay masks. Nothing made my pores shrink, but I was obsessed!

Why?

Because all the Youtube beauty influencers I watched had poreless skin, flawless skin. I look back now and think, “girl, did you really think they had no pores?”.

As I scroll through my feed, one of the side effects of Instagram Face I’ve noticed is that people seem to forget what real people look like; what skin that isn't filter-clad looks like.

I've even felt unworthy after using a filter and then seeing my face in real life, and having a "wtf am I ugly?” moment.

One of my favourite beauty influencers, Jackie Aina, posted a video of her skincare routine and followers were praising her for having the courage to show her dark spots and imperfect skin. Mind you, Jackie Aina’s skin is healthy and what I would call 'skin goals'.

She later posted on her Instagram story that the comments made her feel self-conscious because she didn’t think her dark spots were an issue in the first place, but people assumed that it was an issue.

Essentially, people categorised her as 'imperfect' because her skin didn't look like the filtered skin people are used to seeing all over social media.





