Stan's RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under power rankings: Who is most likely to win.

We're nearing the business end of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under on Stan.

Sure, we'd of been here earlier, if it wasn't for that controversial elimination-then-return, but I digress.

Episode five saw the Reading Challenge, which encourages the queens to explicitly cut each other down rather than just implicity as per, before the main challenge of creating a marketing a yeast spread.

This show, folks.

The runway theme was finest Sheila in the bush, which saw political statements, butterflies and the iocnic Kath Day-Knight, of course.

Most of the seven remaining queens did fine. But there are standouts emerging, so please, let me introduce you to our current Drag Race Down Under power rankings:

Eliminated: Etcetera Etcetera.

Image: Stan.

Etcetera Etcetera has been shady as hell all season, and this week we found out she is... surprised at being called shady.

"I might be a bitch but at least I tell people what I think," she says. "And I wish they’d stop thinking I’m the shady queen and start looking at the some of the other girls to realise they’re really the snakes in the room."

GIRL, THAT'S! LITERALLY! SO! SHADY!

Also, really enjoyed her talking about needing an 'elevated' yeasty idea and then coming up with the filthiest of the lot, 'Piss'. *chef's kiss*, perfection.

Image: Stan.

I actually quite liked her runway look and the story it told, but it was all over the moment Maxi pulled out a surprise microphone for the lip sync battle.

Farewell, queen.

6. Maxi Shield.

Image: Stan.

Maxi is a delight, but her ad was... not great. Too many of the queens leaned into 'vaginas are gross' jokes which is just... ugh.

I really loved her Picnic at Hanging Rock runway look though, and stuffing that microphone up her sleeve was a stroke of genius. I'll take a well-done, cheesy karaoke lip sync over the splits any day.

5. Scarlet Adams.

Image: Stan.

A good chunk of this episode was focussed on Scarlet admitting to and apologising for performing in blackface in the past, following a question from Art Simone about drag regrets.

Ru later questioned Scarlet on it herself, saying: "I am sure there are people who would want me to cancel you right here right now, but I'd rather this to be a lesson in humility and accountability. I pray that all of us can learn and grow from our mistakes."

Scarlet gave us Priscilla, Queen of the Desert on the runway. I can't believe it has taken this long for a Priscilla tribute, but Scarlet did it good.

4. Karen from Finance.

Image: Stan.

I died when infomercial queen Suzanne Paul (founder of Thin Lizzy, a.k.a the makeup powder every 14-year-old wore too much of in 2007) said, simply: "I don't like the name Discharge to be honest" about Karen's yeast spread brand.

Because same.

On the runway, Karen couldn't really do much, on account of holding props in both hands, but the jab at the Australian government's disappointing (read: nonexistent) response to climate change was so bloody good.

Also, I want a sparkly koala.

3. Art Simone.

Image: Stan.

Quick question: How much for one of those motorised corked Akubras?

Art's return to Drag Race has been... controversial, but this week she showed everyone how wild it was that she was the second eliminated queen. Her commercial was like a bad trip, but she won the Reading challenge and I'll never not appreciate Kath Day-Knight realness.

2. Kita Mean.

Image: Stan.

Kita's been middle-of-the-pack for most of the series, but yesssss she really knocked it out of the park this week.

Her commercial, complete with a Divine reference, was hilarious and her butterfly runway look was gorgeous.

I was intrigued to see how she'd go without her partner-in-crime Anita, and it feels like Kita's come into her own a bit more this week.

1. Elektra Shock.

Image: Stan.

Okay Elektra slayyyyed this week and has cemented herself as a real one-to-watch.

Sidenote: I love how this episode started with the two remaining Kiwi queens discussing how they felt underestimated, and ended with them absolutely killing the competition.

Elektra's commercial was hilarious and well-deserving of the win. It was perfectly self-deprecating and so bold. I mean, a RuPaul impersonation? In this economy?

Her runway look was the best of the night too, serving witchy vibes inspired by New Zealand's extinct Huia bird. And that painted wig, uggggggh so good.

It might be too soon to tell if Elektra can keep up this momentum for the rest of the season, but I really hope she... Shocks us (sorry).

New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under drop on Stan on Saturdays.

Feature image: Stan.