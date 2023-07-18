Who wins Dancing With The Stars 2023? These are our predictions.

Ever wanted to dance the night away, but thought better not, not much going on down there besides two left feet?

Don't worry, you're not alone and that is precisely why we leave this up to the professionals.

So If you're a fan of dancing and Aussie celebs, you're probably tuned into a bit of Dancing With The Stars which has delivered some serious ballroom magic this season.

We've watched as stars have stunned us with their elegant waltzes, their robust rumbas and even their tempestuous tangos, all in the effort to get their hands on that sparkling mirrorball trophy.

But who is gonna win? Here are all our theories as to who is going to be taking home the trophy.

Will it be DWTS Pia?

Pia, the pocket rocket, is the force that no one would ever dismiss, having proved she's got the smarts to outwit and physical dedication to jive her way to the top.

After winning the title of sole survivor on the gruelling Aussie adventure series Survivor, Pia has been shining on Dancing With The Stars.

So will she be able to deliver another performance worthy of gold?

Will it be DWTS Mary?

If you know a thing or two about Dancing With The Stars, you'll know that the audience's opinion has some pretty significant pull in this competition – which is precisely why Mary makes for a real threat this season.

Mary has proved that she has the skills and the determination to take home the mirrorball trophy, not to mention she has the crowd rallying behind her.

Will it be DWTS Laura?

Another serious threat in the competition is Laura Byrne, the former Bachelor winner turned influencer who is notorious for giving everything 120 per cent.

We're keen to see if Laura – now a mother of two – can knock the judge's socks off one final time to earn herself the title of this year's ballroom master.





