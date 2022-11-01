celebrity

Just all the celebrity outfits from the Melbourne Cup in one place.

Mamamia understands that Australians have diverse views when it comes to events like the Melbourne Cup. You can read more about the facts around horse racing in 2022 here.

No matter your feelings towards the Melbourne Cup, it's hard to look away from the fashion.

Following two years of restrictions, the "race that stops the nation" returns to Flemington Racecourse today, along with the blow-dried hair, meticulously styled outfits and matching fascinators.

The reality is, the Spring Racing Carnival is still a big social season for many Aussie celebs and influencers - some spend months preparing for these events, with many having obligations to attend.

Here's all the fashion from the 2022 Melbourne Cup.

Delta Goodrem.

Image: Getty.

Melissa Leong.

Image: Getty.

Martha Kalifatidis.

Image: Instagram/@marthaa__k

Image: Instagram/@marthaa__k

Jules Robinson.

Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards.

Image: Getty.

Christian Wilkins.

Image: Getty.

Sharon Johal and Ankur Dogra.

Image: Getty.

The Block's Sarah-Jane and Rachel.

Image: Getty.

Adut Akech.

Image: Getty.

Cody Simpson and Ariarne Titmus. 

Image: Getty.

Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo.

Image: Getty.

Brooke Warne and Jackson Warne.

Image: Getty.

Darren McMullen.

Image: Getty.

Brooke Jowett.

Image: Getty.

Ciarran Stott.

Image: Getty.

Bec Judd.

Rozalia Russian.

Bronte Campbell and Cate Campbell.

Image: Getty.

Olivia Molly Rogers.

Jono Castano and Simone Holtznagel.

Image: Getty.

Anna McEvoy.

Nadia Fairfax.

Image: Getty.

Tegan Martin.

Image: Getty.

Effie Kats and Lana Wilkinson.

Image: Getty.

And in case you missed them, here are the outfits from Derby Day.

Elsa Pataky.

Pip Edwards.

Rozalia Russian.

Christian Wilkins.

Snezana Wood.

Rebecca Harding.

Tayla Damir.

Nadia Fairfax.

Lorinska Merrington.

Olivia Molly Rogers.

Feature image: Getty/Instagram/@becjudd

