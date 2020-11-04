For an up-to-date guide on everything you need to know today about the US election, look no further. We're regularly updating this article in real time so you don't miss a thing.

Trump wins first key state

Donald Trump has won the crucial state of Florida. It was a must-win for the President to hit the number of 270 electoral votes to ultimately win the election. Florida is worth 29 electoral votes, and has been identified as one of the major battleground states which will determine the president.

Trump and Biden split first states

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden have split the first US states to be projected in the White House race, with Trump taking conservative Kentucky and Indiana and Biden taking Democratic-leaning Vermont and Virginia in widely expected results.

As polls began to close in 10 states in an election held amid a pandemic gripping a deeply divided US, Edison Research projected Trump would win Indiana and the Associated Press called Kentucky for Trump, while Fox News projected Biden would win Vermont and Virginia.

There were no signs of disruptions or violence at polling sites, as some officials had feared.

The winner may not be determined for days.

A third of US voters listed the economy as the issue that mattered most to them when deciding their choice for president while two out of 10 cited COVID-19, according to an Edison Research exit poll on Tuesday.

In the national exit poll, four out of 10 voters said they thought the effort to contain the virus was going "very badly."

In the battleground states of Florida and North Carolina, battleground states that could decide the election, five of 10 voters said the national response to the pandemic was going "somewhat or very badly."

The poll found some signs of slippage in support for Trump. In Georgia, Trump was winning with five of 10 white men with college degrees, down from 8 in 10 in 2016, and five in 10 college graduates, down from 7 in 10 in 2016.

Biden, the Democratic former vice president, has put Trump's handling of the pandemic at the centre of his campaign and has held a consistent lead in national opinion polls over the Republican president.

Biden, 77, appeared to have multiple paths to victory in the state-by-state Electoral College that determines the winner; at least 270 electoral votes, determined in part by a state's population, are needed to win.

Opinion polls show Trump, 74, is close enough in several election battleground states that he could repeat the type of upset he pulled off in 2016, when he defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton despite losing the national popular vote by about 3 million ballots.

"I'm hopeful," Biden told reporters in his home state of Delaware.

"What I'm hearing," Biden added, "is that there's overwhelming turnout, and overwhelming turnout particularly of young people, of women" and in some states of older black voters - groups expected to favour him.

"I think we're going to have a great night," Trump said in Arlington, Virginia where he thanked campaign workers. "But it's politics and it's elections, and you never know."

"Winning is easy. Losing is never easy - not for me it's not," Trump added.

Ahead of Election Day, just over 100 million voters cast early ballots either by mail or in person, according to the US Elections Project at the University of Florida.

The total has broken records and prompted some experts to predict the highest voting rates since 1908 and that the vote total could reach 160 million, topping the 138 million cast in 2016.

In anticipation of possible protests, some buildings and stores were boarded up in cities including Washington, Los Angeles and New York. Federal authorities erected a new fence around the White House perimeter.

Among the most closely contested states that are expected to determine the outcome are Pennsylvania, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Arizona and Georgia, with Democrats hoping that Biden may even threaten Trump in states that once seemed certain to go Republican such as Ohio, Iowa and Texas.

Voters on Tuesday will also decide which political party controls the US Congress for the next two years, with Democrats narrowly favoured to recapture a Senate majority and retain their control of the House of Representatives.

States that could decide the US election

These states will play a critical role in delivering the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the White House. Due to a surge in mail voting amid the coronavirus pandemic - as well as the states' varying rules for when ballots can be counted - the results may not be known on Tuesday's election day.

FLORIDA

Electoral votes: 29

Rating in presidential contest: Toss-up

GEORGIA

Electoral votes: 16

Rating in presidential contest: Toss-up

NORTH CAROLINA

Electoral votes: 15

Rating in presidential contest: Toss-up

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Electoral votes: 4

Rating in presidential contest: Leans Democratic

OHIO

Electoral votes: 18

Rating in presidential contest: Toss-up

MICHIGAN

Electoral votes: 16

Rating in presidential contest: Leans Democratic

PENNSYLVANIA

Electoral votes: 20

Rating in presidential contest: Leans Democratic

TEXAS

Electoral votes: 38

Rating in presidential contest: Toss-up

WISCONSIN

Electoral votes: 10

Rating in presidential contest: Leans Democratic

Other key races: No governor or US Senate races on the ballot

MINNESOTA

Electoral votes: 10

Rating in presidential contest: Leans Democratic

ARIZONA

Electoral votes: 11

Rating in presidential contest: Leaning Democratic

NEVADA

Electoral votes: 6

Rating in presidential contest: Leans Democratic

IOWA

Electoral votes: 6

Rating in presidential contest: Toss-up

Kanye West casts vote for himself

Rapper Kanye West has voted for himself as the next US president after a longshot campaign marked by erratic statements and speculation that he might siphon some black votes from Democrat Joe Biden.

The singer and fashion designer tweeted on Tuesday that he was "voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust ... me".

He later posted video of himself casting his vote in Cody, Wyoming, where he wrote himself in on the ballot.

West, 43, got onto the presidential ballot in a handful of states, although not in battlegrounds such as Florida, Pennsylvania and Michigan. He has spent recent weeks instructing followers how to vote for him as a write-in candidate elsewhere.

West's celebrity wife, Kim Kardashian, did not appear to be supporting his bid. She has given no public endorsements of her husband and on Tuesday she retweeted a message about voter hotlines from Democratic vice-presidential contender Kamala Harris.

West, once one of Trump's biggest celebrity supporters, launched his campaign for the White House in July with erratic statements that raised concerns over his mental health. The 21-time Grammy Award winner said in 2018 that he suffers from bipolar disorder.

West lent $US6.7 million ($A9.4 million) to his campaign, according to a filing with the Federal Election Commission, and in a recent video emphasised religion and family values.

Melania Trump casts her vote in Florida

US First lady Melania Trump has cast her vote, stopping in at a voting centre in Palm Beach, Florida, close to President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

Asked why she didn't vote with the Republican president last week, the first lady told reporters on Tuesday: "It's election day so I wanted to come here to vote today for the election."

The first lady waved and smiled to reporters.

She was the only person not wearing a mask to guard against the coronavirus when she entered the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center to vote.

Mrs Trump's spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said the first lady was the only person in the polling site, with the exception of a couple of poll workers and her own staffers, all of whom were tested.

Grisham said no one was near the first lady "because of social distancing and the privacy" people receive when they vote.

Mrs Trump announced in a blog post last month that she had recovered from a bout with COVID-19 that included headaches, body aches and fatigue and said she had tested negative.