From $12 to $49.99. 10 face masks you can buy immediately, from Aussie lady start ups.

Wearing a face mask in Australia is becoming the new norm following announcements from the Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews who has made mask wearing compusory, and NSW residents being "strongly encouraged" to follow suit.

And while it has been a hugely difficult time for most, women-run small businesses have had the chance to find a new niche.

So here at Mamamia, we've compiled a list of our favourite women-owned mask makers, so you can support Aussie small businesses when making your essential purchase.

Price: $35

Yarli Creative is a indigenous-run lady start up created by 29-year-old Madison Connors, a Yorta Yorta, Dja Dja Wurrung and Gamilaroi woman.

She has a selection of triple-layered masks - each designed by her.

Image: Yarli Creative.

Price: $25-$30 with free shipping.

Honest studios are a mother-daughter team based in Melbourne. They restock daily, so set an alarm for 11.30am, when they go on sale each morning.

Price: $20

Bobbie and Mae is a Melbourne-based, woman-run etsy business that offers a variety of gorgeous fabric choices for your reusable mask.

Bobbie and Mae mask. Image: Etsy

Price: $12-$15 (+ $3 shipping)

The little mask company is a small business based out of the NSW central coast, that makes masks fitting the government's health guidelines.

Plus they offer a 10% discount to all front line/emergency service workers.

Image: Supplied / The Little Mask Company

Price: $15

Sewing by Henny is another mother-and-daughter duo from Melbourne who began making masks for their family, before they decided to share their creations with fellow Aussies.

Price: $49.99

Copperline Australia is a family-owned business, as recommended by Zoe Foster Blake, who says they have the best fit and comfort of all she's tried. They come in a variety of colours and look very sleek, if you ask me.

Image: Instagram / @copperfacemask

Price: $15

Pip and Co is a Melbourne-based family business, originally focusing on boutique Bow Scrunchies, before they expanded and began working on three-layered face masks.

Image: Pip and Co

Price: $12-14 (+$8 flat rate shipping).

Lulu's Handmade began in 2011 from Kristen's family home in Orange, NSW, as a way to bring in income while staying at home with her children. Now, she has released double and triple-layered ethically-made face masks with ALL the prettiest designs.

Image: Lulu's Handmade.

Price: $20-$25

Taiba created Finer Rings as a jewellery company, expanding to face masks as demand seemed fit. She sells a gorgeous selection of face masks.

Image: Finer Rings

Price: $39.99-$49.99

Acala Stem is a woman-owned business that sells the loveliest masks for both adults and children.

Image: Acala Stem

