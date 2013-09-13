This dad didn't like his daughter's tiny shorts. So he pulled this stunt.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

A research trip to your local shopping centre will clearly demonstrate that crotch-skimming short shorts are all the rage with the youngen’s nowadays. Oh, young people. With their bare legs and their exposed pockets and their general disregard for social norms surrounding fabric to skin ratios.

Sigh.

So, you can hardly blame teenager, Myley Mackintosh, from Utah for being a fan of the tiny denim cutoff. The poor girl is just a product of her generation – Jessica Simpson shorts and all.

Myley’s dad, Scott, wasn’t a huge fan of her penchant for bum-cheek skimming garments. But the man could recognise a hot trend when he saw one. So he decided to try and teach his daughter a lesson. By wearing the shorts himself.

Take a look:

In one of the best examples of parents taking revenge we’ve seen, Scott Macktintosh managed to beat Myley at her own game by showing her exactly what those short shorts look like to passers by.

Scott wrote on his blog:

I’m a firm believer that the way we dress sends messages about us, and it influences the way we and others act. (Okay okay – I’m the first to admit I look like a redneck and I may say “crick” instead of “creek”) But that’s beside the point.

He then went on to say lots of things about modesty and purity which maybe/slightly/almost definitely confirm that red neck label. But, let’s overlook that and get to the story. Scott writes:

On Monday, we decided to go out to eat (something we had not done in a very long time) and made plans for after dinner to use our pass-of-all passes to go miniature golfing at Trafalga, a nearby “fun center”. I heard my wife ask our daughter if she would please change into some longer shorts before leaving. She said “NO!” Instead of turning her response and disrespectful attitude into a major battle, I decided to make a “small” statement on how her short-shorts maybe aren’t as “cute” as she thinks!

Scott then proceeded to cut a pair of his shorts so that they resembled hers and don the shirt she gave him for Fathers’ Day. The shirt reads: “Best. Dad. Ever.” Which seems like a pretty apt description of this Daisy Duke-donning superhero.

Scott wore the shorts to their family dinner date at a restaurant, and then to a fun game of mini golf (where, we imagine, the freedom of leg movement would have totally enhanced his putting skills.)

And, even if Myley was a little bit embarrassed by her dad’s life lesson, Scott’s sure that she will one day come to appreciate what he’s done for her:

My daughter will always know that her dad loves her and cares about her enough to make a fool out of himself.

