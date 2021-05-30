When's the most popular time to bonk? We asked 1000 people to find out.

Sexual clocks can be pretty hard to sync up in relationships.

You might be more of a nighttime sex fan, while your partner prefers a shag at the crack of dawn.

It’s tough, we know.

Side note: How are women having sex? The juiciest results from the Mamamia Sex Survey. Post continues below.

So, to clear the air on exactly what time of day is *normal*, here at Mamamia, we conducted a sex survey where 1000 women let us know the reality of their sex lives.

We've learnt exactly how much sex single women are having and the ins and outs of how women are masturbating.

But today, we're focusing on that sweet sweet time of day where things get a little frisky.

We asked our audience what their favourite time of day to have sex is, and well, the results are varied.

22.5 per cent of people like to have sex first thing in the morning.

40.3 per cent of people like to have sex just before bed.

15.2 per cent of people like to have sex in the middle of the day.

9 per cent of people like to have sex in the middle of the night.

And 39.8% of people have no preference! Get it, girlfriend.

Here's all that info in a handy chart if you're more of a visually minded pal:

Image: Mamamia Sex Survey. Unfortunately, the stats don’t clear up much.

There's no clear indicator as to why people like the times they do, with an almost even split of people who wanna bonk before bed and those with no preference at all!

The middle of the night was perhaps unsurprisingly the least popular time to have sex, (potentially too busy... sleeping?) but still racked up almost 10 per cent of respondents!

So, go forth and get jiggy with it ASAP.

...Or at your earliest time preference. We're not judging.

Feature Image: Mamamia.