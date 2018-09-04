When Harry Met Sally's iconic ending was originally very, very different.

When Harry Met Sally is one of our most loved romantic comedies of all time.

But although the classic Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal film gave us one of the most picture perfect, emotionally satisfying endings of all time – the ending was almost very, very different.

In fact, director Rob Reiner’s original ending for the film is pretty damn depressing.

Despite the fact we can’t imagine anything better than Harry’s speech declaring his love for longtime friend Sally on New Year’s Eve, Rob Reiner’s original plot didn’t involve the pair getting together in the end.

Speaking to PeopleTV’s Lola Ogunnaike, the director of the 1989 film shared the reasoning behind his original ending idea.

“I was single for 10 years and making a mess of my personal life, in and out of relationships and not being able to make anything work,” Reiner explained.

“The first draft of the script — or the draft we were going to shoot — Harry and Sally weren’t going to get together. They meet each other years later and then walk separate ways,” he said.

But when Reiner met his future Michelle Singer during filming, he soon had a change of heart, deciding to make the film’s ending a whole lot more romantic – and thank god for that.

"So that's how we decided to end the movie," Reiner added. "They do get back together."

Nearly three decades since the film was released, it's still a cult rom-com favourite.

Back in 2004, the book's author Nora Ephron shared the story behind Meg Ryan's iconic fake orgasm scene, revealing that Ryan herself came up with the idea.

Okay, excuse us while we go re-watch When Harry Met Sally now.

Love When Harry Met Sally? Let's reminisce with a clip from the iconic restaurant scene.