If there's a time to consume content, it's spooky season. Is there anything more comforting than lighting a few candles, setting the scene, grabbing your favourite snacks, and curling up with a good movie or television show to occupy your evening? I think not.

October is finally here and there are so many exciting new film and TV releases coming this month. Whether you're yearning for a revenge thriller to really get you into the festive Halloween spirit, or something a light throwback to ease you into the evenings, there's something for you.

Here are the most exciting movies and TV shows coming to you in October — and you're not going to want to miss a single one!

The Office.

It's our turn to have our very own version of The Office. Image: Prime Video.