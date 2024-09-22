There are 15 iconic movies to see before you die, and they're all on Netflix.

In a world that is constantly pushing what's shiny and new, these days I tend to find myself drifting down memory lane to… the classics.

Enter Netflix. While Netflix has a ton of amazing new releases, you can also find a plethora of iconic films to binge on the platform. If you're feeling like having a more high-brow version of a 'Netflix and chill' weekend, pop on a timeless piece of cinema. That'll do it.

Sifting through the Netflix catalogue recently, I was surprised to find so many incredible films from decades past. From vintage gems like Forrest Gump, to more recent pop culture phenomenons like Mean Girls, the possibilities are endless.

Here's a list of the most iconic films on Netflix (according to me) that you should be watching.

Notting Hill

Notting Hill.