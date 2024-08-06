Last Days of the Space Age is the retro Aussie TV series we've been waiting for.

Dare I say we're in a Golden Age of Television? With award-winning talent and incredible scripts to boot, the Australian TV industry is better than ever.

The latest series to capture our attention is Last Days of the Space Age, a retro Australian dramedy coming to Disney+ later this year. And we've got your exclusive first look.

Last Days of the Space Age is an eight-part series set in Perth, Western Australia, in 1979.

A power strike threatens to plunge the region into darkness, while the city hosts the iconic Miss Universe pageant and the US space station, Skylab, crashes just beyond the city's suburbs. Against this backdrop of international cultural and political shifts, three families in a tight-knit coastal community find their marriages, friendships and futures put to the test.

Radha Michell (Olympus Has Fallen), Jesse Spencer (Chicago Fire) and Deborah Mailman (Total Control) are leading the stellar cast of the Disney+ series.

They're joined by a powerhouse ensemble of local and international talent, including Iain Glen (Game of Thrones), Linh Dan Pham (Blue Bayou), Thomas Weatherall (Heartbreak High), George Mason (The Power of the Dog), Vico Thai (Total Control), Ines English (Dead Lucky), Jacek Koman (Jack Irish) and more.

Thomas Weatherall and Deborah Mailman star in Last Days Of The Space Age. Image: Disney Plus.