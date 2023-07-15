'Barbenheimer' is everywhere. And we can't get enough of it.

Barbenheimer is the moment right now.

The term 'Barbenheimer' is trending online - there are countless articles on it, social media videos, hashtags, and it even has its own Wikipedia page. But up until very recently, we had zero clue what the term actually meant.

The 'Barb' bit understandably relates to the upcoming Barbie movie by Greta Gerwig, starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and a stellar cast.

As for 'enheimer', it's about all things Oppenheimer - a World War II era film from Christopher Nolan about theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who helped develop the first nuclear weapons. It also has a phenomenal cast, including Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt.

It just so happens that both massively talked-about movies are premiering on the same day.

The lead-up to both films has been building, Barbie likely taking the cake in terms of marketing budget and over-the-top promotion. But Oppenheimer has legs to stand on too - the hype growing readily.

One of these films is a fantasy comedy film about all things fashion, colour, and a plot that reportedly explores mental health and self-discovery. The other is the Barbie antithesis - a biographical thriller about the makings of a bomb that detonated over Hiroshima and Nagasaki killing over 200,000 people.

It's the extreme contrast between the two films and the fact they're essentially competing against one another in the Box Office that is pretty iconic. And the Internet phenomenon was born.

There have been suggestions this movie-duo are the films of the year.

There's merch available for those who are keen to be branded in a Barbenheimer shirt.

Some are planning to have a movie marathon day at the cinema - watching the two films consecutively.

Others think Barbie and Oppenheimer have the potential to 'save' cinema in the age of streaming. It's not a long bow to draw. The Australian box office fell around 20-25 per cent in 2022 compared to pre-pandemic 2019 in terms of movie ticket sales. Although cinema attendance during school holidays has gone up dramatically, the adult demographic has waned. The hope is that Barbie and Oppenheimer might bring back Aussie adults into the cinema with a bucket of popcorn in hand. And maybe even a giant soft drink, or a choc-top.

Interestingly, the conversation hasn't steered towards one of these films being considered more 'high brow' than the other. Rather, it's believed that both will be successes of critical acclaim that should lead to plenty of award nominations. Which we love.

Image: Universal Pictures/Getty/Mamamia.

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures/Getty/Mamamia.

Hollywood's leading talent is also getting into the Barbenheimer mania.

Oppenheimer's director Christopher Nolan said he is enjoying the hype, adding "a healthy marketplace" is what cinema should always look like.

"I think for those of us who care about movies, we've been really waiting to have a crowded marketplace again, and now it's here and that’s terrific," he said to IGN.

Lead actor Cillian Murphy agreed, adding: "I think it's great. I mean, I'll be going to see Barbie. I can't wait to see it. I think it's just great for the industry and for audiences that we have two amazing films by amazing filmmakers coming out on the same day. Could spend a whole day in the cinema, what's better than that?"

Emily Blunt called it "awesome", and Matt Damon said: "I love the fact that people are talking about going to two movies in a weekend".

Tom Cruise said he too is enjoying the phenomenon.

"I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie," he Tweeted.

Cruise then said to Sydney Morning Herald while in Australia this month: "I grew up seeing movies on the big screen. I still go to the movies. I want to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer. I'll see them opening weekend. Friday I'll see Oppenheimer first and then Barbie on Saturday."

As for Margot Robbie, on the pink carpet recently she was asked to sign a fan's Barbenheimer shirt, and Robbie jumped at the chance. She said to the fan: "Okay, I have to sign it on this [Barbie] side. I hope you meet Cillian Murphy and he can sign the other side!"

Ultimately, one of these movies aims to be a bit of escapism, the other focusing on a very real reality. Perhaps that's why both films are speaking to audiences so well. Because when Barbie and Oppenheimer come together, it could just be the perfect balance of light and shade.

Feature Image: Getty/Mamamia.