In an interview with the New York Times on Thursday, Jennifer Lawrence was asked: ‘If you could find out anything top secret, what would you want to know?’

What a question.

Surely, the first thing to come to mind for many of us would be whether Donald Trump really conspired with the Russians in order to rig the 2016 Presidential election, or whether the government are really suppressing evidence of extraterrestrial life.

But, no.

That’s not what Jennifer Lawrence is curious about.

“I mean, honestly…” she began, “I’d like to know what’s going on between Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift.”

OMG, same.

"Is anybody else just, like, curious?" she asked. "It's keeping me up at night. What happened?"

Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift seem to swing between being best friends to... passive aggressive acquaintances very regularly. And it's a phenomenon that's endlessly fascinating.

So in the interests of answering Jennifer Lawrence's most burning question, this is what people on the internet say we know about one of the world's most high profile friendships.

Kloss and Swift met during the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and quickly became close friends, attending the Met Gala together, featuring regularly on each other's social media accounts, and even speaking to Vogue for a profile about how they had managed to forge "the kind of friendship people dream about."

But after appearing to be virtually inseparable, all of a sudden, they stopped being spotted together.

LISTEN: The Mamamia Out Loud team discuss how Taylor Swift's image has shifted, and if it might have come too far.

The last time Kloss posted about Swift was in December with a birthday message, and before that, Swift had been entirely absent from her feed for months. You know who is hanging out with Karlie Kloss though? Kendall. Jenner.

KENDALL JENNER WHO IS REALLY A KARDASHIAN AND THE KARDASHIANS DO NOT LIKE TAYLOR SWIFT EVER SINCE THE KIM/KANYE VS. TAYLOR ORDEAL OF 2016.

Ahem. Sorry.

You might remember how Kanye West interrupted Swift's 2009 VMAs speech to announce that really, Beyonce should have won. Apparently things were fine after that, until Kanye rapped about how he "made that b*tch famous," which he said Swift had approved, but she denied it, then Kim Kardashian released audio of the conversation, and Swift continued to deny it.

Essentially, it you're on the Kardashians' side, you're against Taylor Swift. That's how it works.

Then, there's Kloss' friendship with Katy Perry - who is also a sworn enemy of Taylor Swift. They've been spotted together having dinner, and in January, Kloss posted a video to Instagram with the caption, "Swish Swish," thought to be a reference to Perry's song of the same name which is aimed at Swift. Once her fans started picking up the reference, Kloss changed the caption.

Finally, in Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' video clip, released in August 2017, she wears a shirt with the names of her 'squad' members, like Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, Ed Sheeran, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, etc. But there's no Karlie Kloss.

WHAT THE HELL HAPPENED.