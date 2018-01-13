A cheat's guide to the internet slang your teen will be using this year.

You may have just worked out how to tell bae their hair is #goals; but words like lit, goals, slay and bae are so 2017 – here are the hottest buzzwords of 2018 according to the witty wordsmiths at Things by Bean.

1. Extra

Often used to describe someone who is over the top for completely unnecessary reasons.

Used in sentence: “Man, Josh is being so extra today.”

2. On fleek (adjective)

Frequently used to refer to perfectly arched eyebrows, it can also be used to describe any part of your makeup that is particularly well done—or just anything that’s perfect or #onpoint.

Used in a sentence: “Your eye liner is on fleek!”

3. Basic

Basic is used to describe someone devoid of defining characteristics that might make a person interesting, extraordinary, or just simply worth devoting time or attention to. Yikes.

Used in a sentence: “He’s too basic to even carry on a semi-intelligent conversation.”

4. Woke

Woke has been around for a minute, but it’s poised to become more mainstream in ‘18. Think of ‘woke’ being the inverse of politically correct. If P.C. is a taunt from the right, then woke is a back-pat from the left. Woke statements might also low key stir up drama. The more woke one is, the more sympathetic and knowledgeable one is about a topic or type of person. It’s often used to describe a man who is also a feminist.

Used in a sentence: “That guy is so woke.”

5. Low key

Low key can be used in place of the formerly popular phrase ‘down low,’ meaning something you don’t want everyone to know about.

Used in a sentence: “I low key hate butterflies… don’t tell anyone.”

6. Adulting

Millennials needed to create a verb that described any and all duties associated with being a bona fide grown-up. This means paying taxes, working through the summer instead of going on holidays, changing your car oil, playing nice with coworkers, and having “adult” concerns.

Used in a sentence: “I cannot be bothered adulting today.”

7. JOMO

The last couple years have been all about FOMO (Fear of Missing Out). In 2018, people will finally feel empowered to open up about their JOMO – Joy of Missing Out. JOMO is all about choosing to do what makes you happy instead of saying yes to every event because you feel like you have to. Unlike FOMO, JOMO stems from a positive emotion rather than a negative one!

Used in a sentence: “Nah, I can’t make it to the party – I’m staying in tonight and I’m bursting with JOMO.”

8. Salty

To be exceptionally bitter, pissed, upset or agitated. This particular irritation generally stems from a past event that you still haven’t gotten over.

Used in a sentence: “She was salty because she lost the game.”

9. Done

A word often used when someone is tired, exhausted or fed up.

Used in a sentence: “I am so done with today.”

This post was written by Things by Bean. You can visit their website here.

