The story behind the 'offensive' jumper that went viral for all the wrong reasons.

When a light grey sweatshirt appeared on online shopping site Revolve on Wednesday, it was supposed to start a conversation.

And it did. Just not the one it intended to.

In less than 24 hours, images of the controversial item of clothing released to raise money for girls’ education were trending online for being fat-phobic, inappropriate and deeply offensive. So much so, the jumper has since been removed from the site and can no longer be purchased.

All because of its slogan:

“Being fat is not beautiful, it’s an excuse.”

Despite the company's sincere apology, many have also pointed out the jumper, which was meant to highlight the fat-shaming women endure online, was only made in sizes up to an XL.

Since the jumper was removed from Revolve, Dunham has made a statement of her own distancing herself from Revolve and the surrounding backlash.

"Without consulting me or any of the women involved, @revolve presented the sweatshirts on thin white women, never thinking about the fact that difference and individuality is what gets you punished on the Internet, or that lack of diversity in representation is a huge part of the problem (in fact, the problem itself.)," she posted on Instagram.

"As a result, I cannot support this collaboration or lend my name to it in any way. This doesn’t take away from my love or respect for what Pia has done with LPA, but I am deeply disappointed in @revolve’s handling of a sensitive topic and a collaboration rooted in reclaiming the words of internet trolls to celebrate the beauty in diversity and bodies and experiences that aren’t the industry norm." (Read her full statement below.)

The writer and director also said she plans to make a contribution to the Girls Write Now, as does LPA. In their own statement, Revolve has pledged to donate $20,000 to the charity.

Unfortunately, context is what killed this well-intended but poorly-executed initiative.

And once you've lost it, it's really hard to get back.

Do you think this jumper could have ever avoided becoming a social media scandal?