Harry Garside has been charged with assault over an alleged domestic violence-related incident.

Olympic boxing medallist Harry Garside has been charged with assault after being arrested on his return to Australia from filming reality TV series I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

Garside was taken into custody at Sydney International Airport on Tuesday.

Police launched an investigation into reports of an alleged domestic violence-related incident on March 1 at Bellevue Hill in Sydney's east, a NSW Police spokeswoman told AAP.

The 25-year-old was arrested following an investigation into reports of an incident involving a 32-year-old woman, NSW Police confirmed in a statement. It's been reported that the alleged incident is in relation to an ex-girlfriend.

Garside has been charged with common assault (DV) and told 7 News he would defend the charge, as he left Mascot Police Station.

"Of course, me and my lawyer will release a statement in the coming hours," he told a reporter late on Tuesday.

Aesha Scott, Harry Garside and Liz Ellis in the I'm A Celebrity finale. Image: Channel 10.

Garside was granted conditional bail and is due to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on May 24.

He was travelling home from Johannesburg with his father after finishing runner-up on the reality TV show I'm a Celebrity when the arrest occurred as soon as he was off the plane.

Just a few days ago, Garside had been in South Africa wrapping up filming for the I'm A Celebrity finale, alongside finalist Aesha Scott and winner Liz Ellis.

