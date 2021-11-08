“It belongs to me.” Why everyone is talking about Chris Pratt.

Last week, actor Chris Pratt posted a photo and a caption on Instagram as an early birthday tribute to his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

In the days that followed, Pratt's Instagram post received widespread criticism, spurned countless articles and opinion pieces, and led to his ex-wife Anna Faris and their son, Jack Pratt, trending on Twitter.

Here's everything you need to know about Chris Pratt's Instagram post and the reaction to it:

What did Chris Pratt do?

On Friday, Pratt posted a photo of himself and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram. The post was intended to be an early birthday tribute to Schwarzenegger, but it ended up receiving widespread criticism for its tone and content.

In the caption, the 42-year-old spoke about their relationship, Schwarzenegger's "pure heart", and their "healthy daughter".

"Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!!" he began.

"You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous, healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love! She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure, and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot."

"It’s her birthday in about six weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey," he finished off his post.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger welcomed their daughter, Lyla, 14 months ago.

What was the reaction to Chris Pratt's post?

Pratt's post received criticism for several reasons.

First of all, some people felt Pratt's comments about Schwarzenegger giving him a "healthy daughter" was a reference to his ex-wife Anna Faris and their son, Jack Pratt.

Now nine-year-old Jack was born premature in 2013 and he had to undergo a series of surgeries as a result.

Faris has spoken openly about her son's health issues in the past.

"When Jack was born two months early, it came as a huge shock. And suddenly, your world completely shifts," she said on her podcast, Unqualified, in 2018.

“Jack had a few surgeries. He had a few hernia surgeries, he’s had a few eye surgeries, and he had a little heart issue as well.”

In 2014, Pratt also spoke about what the family had gone through at the March of Dimes Celebration of Babies.

“I made promises in that moment about what kind of dad I wanted to be and I just prayed that he’d live long enough that I could keep them,” The Guardians of the Galaxy star said.

“Our Jack went from a small, helpless little squirt to a strong, smart, happy, funny, beautiful boy who loves monster trucks and Daniel Tiger, and, believe it or not, loves vegetables. Broccoli and cherry tomatoes are his favourite foods.”

While some believed Pratt didn't mean to make a comparison between his two kids and their health, others felt the post was at the very least inconsiderate of Faris and Jack.

Secondly, some felt the language Pratt used to describe his wife and his "ownership" of her was misogynistic.

For example, he said Schwarzenegger had a "pure heart" that "belonged" to him. He also joked that his wife did everything for him, and in return he periodically opens "a jar of pickles".

He also said his wife was his greatest treasure next to his "Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card".

How has Chris Pratt responded to this criticism?

On his Instagram Stories on Friday evening, Pratt said he had been "feeling down".

Image: Instagram @prattprattpratt

“I went to bed really kind of upset and depressed and I woke up feeling crappy and I didn’t want to work out. I didn’t want to,” he said.

“I knew though if I put on my Christian playlist and I got out in the woods and ran that I would feel better but I just didn’t want to.

“I did it anyways and gosh was I right. It felt amazing.”

What has Katherine Schwarzenegger said?

Schwarzenegger, 31, has not responded publicly to the criticism.

She did comment on the original post, however, saying: "Oh wow. It’s only when I’m eating CEREAL but I love you."

Her mother, Maria Shriver, also commented on the post, showing her support for Pratt.

"I want to remind you today what a good man you are," she wrote on the post.

"What a great father you are to Jack and Lyla, what a great husband you are to Katherine [and] what a great son in law you are to me and what a great sense of humour you have!!"

"I love you Chris, keep being your wonderful self, rise above the noise. Your kids love [you,] your family loves you [and] your wife loves you. What a beautiful life, I'm proud of you xo."

What has Anna Faris said?

Anna Faris has not commented publicly about the post and the fallout.

However, many fans are showing their support for the 44-year-old actress on social media.

Pratt and Faris were married from 2009 until 2018. They announced their split in a joint statement in 2017 and finalised their divorce in 2018.

Pratt married Schwarzenegger in 2019.

