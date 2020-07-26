HOROSCOPES: Career opportunities and family disputes. The week ahead, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning July 26. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

There’s a battle of wills on the horizon for opinionated Rams. But one thing’s for sure, Aries, you know your own mind. Still, when Mercury clashes with passionate Mars on Tuesday, a family member challenges your way of thinking. At first, you're downright insulted, but by week’s end, you’ll come to see their point of view. Aim to reach a compromise.

Venus, your planetary ruler, plays beautiful music with Neptune on Tuesday. Making this an ideal week to get your creative juices flowing, Taurus. Not an artist? No problem! Creativity comes in diverse forms. Building a website, brainstorming or thinking outside the box are brilliant ways to exercise your talents; not to mention a little less messy.

An influential person has their eye on you, so don’t drop the ball. You’ve come so far, Gemini. By week’s end, Venus’ power struggle with Pluto works in your favour if you keep the pressure on. Continue to remind a boss, organisation or a romantic interest why you’re the perfect fit for them. Also, maintain your motivation. You’ll kick yourself if you stop just short of the finish line.

Don’t allow pride to kick a gift horse in the mouth, Cancer. If someone is offering a helping hand, take it. Overthinking may cause this golden opportunity to slip away. Of course, do your due diligence - dot your I’s and cross your T’s. But after that, if things check out, your good to go. Remember that you deserve life’s little reward as much as anyone.

Attend to an outstanding matter. Don’t put off what’s been waiting in the wings, quietly demanding your attention. Once sorted, you’ll feel a lot lighter and ready to tackle new tasks with a vengeance. You might think you’re giving yourself a break by postponing the issue, but it’s sapping you of your mojo. The recesses of your mind have more power than you think!

Career-wise, a fantastic opportunity opens up for you provided you sell your skills with confidence. Know that others are interested in your innovative ideas - they want to buy what you're selling. Make your pitch so compelling that they can’t refuse. If asked to flesh out your proposal by going into greater detail, take that as a positive sign. Whatever your professional goals, make them big!

Regardless of your current relationship status is, La Luna points out a vital point. And that is; your most important relationship is the one you have with yourself. Whether you’re happily married, blissed out in coupledom or fabulously single, do something lovely for yours truly. Splurge on an expensive treat, because happiness begins with you, Libra.

On Monday, La Luna returns to your sign, making you highly emotional, and some might say, borderline neurotic. Confide in a trusted friend or relative. They won’t judge, reject or belittle you. Simply verbalising your feelings has a cathartic effect on your body, mind and soul. So, be brave and bare all, Scorpio. Never be ashamed of who you are or what you stand for.

There’s no better time to address your financial aspirations then now. Jupiter, the planet of good fortune, makes a fantastic connection to Neptune at the start of the week. The cosmic duo packs a punch in your money zone, giving you a potent edge during negotiations related to your pay packet. If you’re in the process of discussing the T’s & C’s of a contract, you’ll be thrilled with the outcome.

This week, a dispute arises within your family circle. You’re so connected to the outcome, that initially it’s hard for you to be objective. But eventually, you’ll settle on an outcome that you can see working now, and in the future. If a relative attempts to enforce their will, push back. Above all, maintain your independent views, even if it means ruffling a few feathers.

A serious tone washes over you, thanks to Pluto’s intensity. There has been a plethora of challenges thrown at you, but by Friday, you should see the light at the end of the tunnel growing brighter. A bestie is by your side, holding your hand through the darkness. With her help, you’re stronger and more resilient than you think.

Both Jupiter and Neptune are aligned with your sign, and this week, they sparkle! The world is your oyster, but you have to believe that too. Don’t look beyond what’s right in front of you. Gold is laying at your feet, but if you focus on the horizon in the distance, you’ll step right over it! Put the past behind you and create a beautiful future with what’s available in the present moment.

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.

Feature Image: Supplied.