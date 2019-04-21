HOROSCOPES: How Pluto Retrograde will affect your week, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius, and has predicted all of our horoscopes for the week beginning April 21. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Expect a cosmic boost when Venus enters your sign on Sunday. Your level of influence is set to soar, so put your newly acquired popularity to good use. If you were given a love-spell to seduce the object of your desires, who would you cast it on? Choose who you devote your attention to wisely. You might just get what you wish for.

Your savvy financial acumen is put to the test when a money matter demands your attention. La Luna highlights business connections which offer you a chance to increase your wealth through a valuable piece of advice or information. Don’t make a decision based on feelings alone. Use cold hard logic before making any changes.

The Sun’s collision with electric Uranus brings a secret to light. This information isn’t something that has been intentionally kept from you, but rather valuable knowledge you’ve been seeking. At first, what you learn may rock your world or come as a surprise. Trust that after this week, you will be equipped with what you need to move forward in the right direction.

Mega planet Pluto begins its rewind through your relationship sector on Thursday. Not every retrograde brings a negative experience. See this reversal as a way to correct an imbalance of power in your relationship. Those looking to couple-up are asked to embrace self-love, thereby attracting what is already cultivated within themselves.

Far away destinations beckon, as you consider a holiday with all the bells and whistles. Although the price-tag makes you wince, the pull to escape is undeniable. Luxurious Venus’ presence in your overseas sector is to blame as you find yourself daydreaming about a foreign fantasy, if nothing else. Perhaps it’s not as impossible as it seems Leo?

If you have children, plans may experience a last-minute change. The more you step back, relinquish control and go with the flow, the happier everyone will be. This week, Pluto creates a shift that is ultimately in the best interests of your family. Others receive an epiphany about a creative project that sets them on an exciting new course.

Venus adds some sugar and spice to your love life. You may find yourself insanely attracted to someone that doesn’t tick any of your boxes but still lights your fire. Following your heart could produce a pleasant surprise. Committed couples experience smoother sailing this week. Get out and be social. A couple that plays together stays together.

Home is where your heart is when La Luna glows in your family zone. Reach out to a relative you’ve been missing or taking for granted. A reconnection will be all things wonderful and you’ll wonder why it’s taken so long. Entertaining in your own home brings joy. For others, snuggling on the couch does the trick, especially if it leads to a Scorpio’s favourite sexy pastime.

Broken hearts are offered a chance to mend when Venus kisses Chiron, the healing asteroid. A painful experience that has left you looking for answers may now finally find closure. Although, the words you want to hear may not come directly from the person you expect. Trust that the remedy you need is on its way.

Explore dormant desires of your inner landscape when Pluto goes retrograde in your sign. If you’ve shoved your feelings aside, expect them to bubble up to be heard and cleared. This is a healthy process that will serve you well if you are prepared to do the work. Pursue your ambitions, both in and out of the workplace.

Pluto’s rewind encourages you to improve your work/life balance. Consider your end goal and work back from there. The first step begins with you. Nurture your mental, emotional and physical wellbeing and don’t allow anyone to guilt you into giving more of your time and energy if it doesn’t work for you.

Luxurious Venus brings an exciting opportunity to grow your money tree. Accept a job offer that seems like a temporary fix, as it may turn out to be more lucrative than you imagined. Or, follow a financial lead that promises to increase your savings. You do have your eye on an expensive treat, so any bonus cash that comes your way is welcomed.