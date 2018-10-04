'The rudest thing we've seen.' A wedding planner's honest post about a nightmare bride.

My favourite type of stories are ones where people are clearly under a lot of stress so start to act… irrationally. They get rude, and they get petty.

One scenario that tends to cause a lot of stress is planning a wedding, and there’s no drama more compelling than that of a bride gone rogue. She’s banning people for no reason, she’s cancelling her mother-in-law and she’s definitely being abusive to everyone/anyone in the wedding industry. And I love it.

Recently, a bride who clearly had a lot of feelings in the wake of her wedding day, decided to share her entirely unhelpful feedback with her wedding planner. Publicly. On Facebook.

A screenshot of the post, which has since been deleted, was published on Bored Panda.

On her wedding planner's Facebook page, the woman wrote: "They suck and are so rude!! They rushed us to do the bouquet toss when we weren't even ready to do it yet!! Ughhhh!!! Save yourself some stress and choose someone else!!"

This wedding planner, however, had clearly had enough. 'Of what?' you might ask. Of this.

LB Events and Promotions decided to write a strongly worded reply to the bride, explaining why, perhaps, she felt her bouquet toss was 'rushed'.

"We have never had to deal with such an incompetent, discourteous and evasive bride/groom/client," they wrote.

The business accused the bride of lying "on multiple occasions as to when and how payment was coming through," as well as presenting them with a "ludicrous timeline."

To make matters worse, the couple in question were then late, leaving their guests to wait over two hours for them to arrive. LB Events and Promotions described their behaviour as "the rudest thing we have ever seen at a wedding".

By the time they arrived, the couple had left only 43 minutes for "first dances, dinner, 5 speeches from bridesmaids and cake cutting and sparklers..."

"I don't know anyone who works for free," the company wrote, "and we most certainly do not as our time is valuable and you were educated thoroughly on what to expect from us."

It's perhaps the response many wedding planners have wanted to write to their clients when they receive a complaint. As someone who worked at weddings for over five years, I witnessed first-hand the work that goes into balancing individuals' ideas with what's realistic, and the emotion involved when something goes wrong.

But in my (not-so) expert opinion, 43 minutes probably isn't long enough for a reception.

And it'll probably leave your bouquet toss feeling just a little rushed.

