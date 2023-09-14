London just held its answer to the Met Gala, and precisely no one even knew it was happening.

It looks like Anna Wintour's assistant forgot to tell the world there was going to be an extravagant, star-studded red-carpet event in London this week.
Because apparently it's taking place now – and it's called Vogue World.
On Thursday local time, Vogue hosted its second annual Vogue World event. Last year, it took place in New York City, while this year it's in London – kicking off London Fashion Week with a swanky event at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
US and UK editors Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful are hosting the event, while Stormzy, FKA twigs, Sienna Miller (?) and James McAvoy (??) are among those performing.
And while many of us weren't even told the event was happening, it looks like the celebs weren't told the dress code, either.
Sienna Miller
Nicola Coughlan
Jodie Turner-Smith
Anna Wintour, Edward Enninful and Baz Luhrmann
Kate Winslet
Jared Leto and Shannon Leto
Cole Sprouse
Poppy Delevingne, Stella McCartney and Carey Mulligan
Princess Eugenie
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Winnie Harlow
Georgia May Jagger
Simone Ashley
Maude Apatow
Emilia Clarke
Maisie Williams
Twiggy
Dove Cameron
Alexa Chung
Nathalie Emmanuel
Charlotte Tilbury
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Rita Ora
Gemma Chan
