News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

>
Mplus members video, click to login
Face base: How to get your glow back

Teresa McNamara

I thought turning 50 would suck but 2 years later I feel like my life has just hit its next phase and getting better every day.

I have loved makeup since I hit my teens. I am not a professional but I do know my stuff and love playing with products and finding what works for me as a mature woman. Makeup is my creative outlet, and with eyeshadow, I view it as creating a perfectly blended watercolour. 

The obsession really took off when I found myself dealing with debilitating chronic pain a few years ago and I needed a distraction just to make it through the day. It really worked. It’s my passion, my relaxation and my therapy all in one.

Last year I got married and not only did I do my own makeup, but 3 bridesmaids as well, and I loved every minute of it.

I was invited to become part of the You Beauty Collective in the middle of last year after I did a side-by-side comparison of high end vs savey makeup that created quite the reaction in the You Beauty Facebook group…who knew I could start a career as a beauty writer post 50? I’m just getting started with so much more to come!

Find Teresa on Instagram @teresamadelyne 

Find Teresa on TikTok: @teresa_madelyne 

Find Teresa on Facebook: Teresa Madelyne | Hobart TAS | Facebook

Read more from Teresa:

Products mentioned

Step 1: Prepping (hydrating, illuminating, priming)

Step 2: Foundation

Step 3: Concealer

Step 4: Powder

Step 5: Setting spray

Join the conversation
Mamamia Commenting Guidelines
Comments are an integral part of the Mamamia experience. Our articles are intended as a launchpad for interesting discussion and debate.
Think of the Mamamia comments section as a dinner party. Differences of opinion are most welcome, but if you are deliberately rude, insult the host or start throwing food, you’ll be kicked out. Find out more about our commenting guidelines and enjoy the conversation!