Teresa McNamara
I thought turning 50 would suck but 2 years later I feel like my life has just hit its next phase and getting better every day.
I have loved makeup since I hit my teens. I am not a professional but I do know my stuff and love playing with products and finding what works for me as a mature woman. Makeup is my creative outlet, and with eyeshadow, I view it as creating a perfectly blended watercolour.
The obsession really took off when I found myself dealing with debilitating chronic pain a few years ago and I needed a distraction just to make it through the day. It really worked. It’s my passion, my relaxation and my therapy all in one.
Last year I got married and not only did I do my own makeup, but 3 bridesmaids as well, and I loved every minute of it.
I was invited to become part of the You Beauty Collective in the middle of last year after I did a side-by-side comparison of high end vs savey makeup that created quite the reaction in the You Beauty Facebook group…who knew I could start a career as a beauty writer post 50? I’m just getting started with so much more to come!
