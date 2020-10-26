News
"Just burst into tears." How Victorians reacted to the state's easing of restrictions.

Victorians, you did it.

After months and months of hard work and sacrifice, Monday finally delivered the state the news it had so desperately wanted.

First came the magic number: Zero. 

Zero new cases, and zero further deaths were announced on Monday morning.

Then Premier Daniel Andrews called an afternoon press conference to address his state.

"With zero cases and so much testing, we are able to say that now is the time to open up," he said, announcing a series of eased restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria from midnight tonight.

All retail, beauty and personal services will open, as will restaurants, cafes and bars with dining limits (for a full breakdown of the new rules, see our explainer here).

For Melburnians, Victorians, and those of us following them on social media, our feeds changed almost instantly: There were tears, celebrations and reflection. It was glorious. 

To put a smile on your dial, we've rounded up our favourite reactions to yesterday's stellar day.


This morning, there's more good news - another day of zero new cases and zero lives lost. 

Enjoy, Vic. You've earned it.

Feature image: Twitter/Getty.

