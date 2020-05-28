Inside Victoria and David Beckham's $11m country mansion they've been isolating in.

Right now celebrities, just like us, are staying home to isolate from COVID-19.

But while we’re spending our days in trackies, devouring way too many snacks and binge-watching TV shows, celebrities are frolicking about in their giant mansions, making use of their at-home cinemas, tennis courts and gyms.

So… it’s basically the same thing.

Side note… celebrities are getting creative in isolation. Post continues below.

Since the start of lockdown, Victoria and David Beckham have been isolating with three of their four kids – Romeo 17, Cruz, 15 and Harper, eight – in their incredible £6 million (AUD $11 million) country home in Cotswolds. Meanwhile, their 21-year-old son, Brooklyn appears to be self-isolating with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz in New York.

The chic country barn conversion features nine bedrooms, log-burning fireplaces, a piano, tennis court, plunge pool, gym and a very fancy looking Estonian sauna. So it’s not hard to see why the family are spending isolation there.

Oh and they also have a £31million (AUD $57.5 million) mansion in London where they live as well.

The rustic estate has recently played host to Brooklyn’s 21st birthday celebration as well as the baptism of Cruz and Harper.

And now thanks to Instagram (bless modern technology) we can practically go on our very own house tour and get a glimpse of various rooms inside their mansion.

So without further ado, here’s a look inside the Beckham’s ridiculously beautiful Cotswold’s home.

A dreamy kitchen complete with a pizza oven.

The rustic kitchen features large wooden benches, green fitted cabinets, exposed brick and a wood-burning pizza oven.

A dining room fit for a family of six.

The dining room has plenty of space to feed the couple’s four kids and any famous out-of-town guests (after isolation, of course). The room features a long wooden dining table with a chandelier hanging overhead and a fireplace at one end.

A cosy family living area complete with a fireplace and piano.

Their living room looks ridiculously cosy with a log fireplace and piano to keep themselves entertained during lockdown.

A backyard with an Estonian sauna... because why not?

When they're not warming themselves by the fire, the family can enjoy their very own Estonian sauna which is housed in a cabin outside. They also have a plunge pool for hotter months.

Their very own tennis court and in-home gym.

With a famous soccer-playing dad, it's no wonder the family are big on exercise. Their property features a gym and tennis court, which was reportedly installed by the couple to help Romeo improve his tennis skills.

Other rooms around their house.

Feature Image: Instagram @davidbeckham/@cruzbeckham



Sick of tabloid drama?

Sign up for our "Mamamia The Spill" newsletter, for a smart take on everything entertainment.