Is there something going on between Nicola Peltz Beckham and her mother-in-law?

While there’s no concrete evidence the pair are feuding, the story has been doing the rounds on the internet for months now, ever since Nicola tied the knot with Victoria’s eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham.

We all know that sometimes these ‘feuds’ between famous and brilliant women are often manufactured, but also sometimes, where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

So here’s everything we know about Nicola, Victoria, and whether or not they get along.

Nicola and Brooklyn had one speedy love story, meeting in October 2019 and making it ‘Instagram official’ in January 2020. Less than a year later, they announced their engagement.

At the time, it seemed Victoria was smitten with her daughter-in-law-to-be.

“[Nicola] is just wonderful,” she said on an appearance on the talk show Lorraine in December 2020.

“She’s sweet, she’s kind, she’s such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman. We couldn’t have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady. We are very happy. We love her. He’s so happy.”

The two often mentioned each other on their respective Instagram accounts, replying to comments and appearing in photos together. However, all of that ground to a halt as Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding approached.

Although their wedding celebrations took place over three days of different events, it was quickly noted that Nicola didn’t wear a single design by Victoria, who has her own fashion label.

However, Victoria did draw attention to the women she did dress for the April 2022 wedding, posting the photos to Instagram. Meanwhile, Nicola put up her own carousel of wedding photos, none of which featured any of the Beckhams other than her new husband, captioning it with “Family is everything to me”. Read into that what you will.

People also raised their eyebrows at Victoria’s decision to caption a wedding photo with “Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Beckham,” ignoring the fact that Brooklyn and Nicola both took the name ‘Peltz Beckham’.

As the rumour mill kept spinning, the topic eventually got brought up with Nicola and Brooklyn, who have been doing their fair share of magazine covers together.

In a chat with Variety, Nicola addressed the rumours, thinking they began when she didn’t wear one of Victoria’s designs at her wedding.

“I was going to, and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that,” she explained.

“I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that,” Brooklyn added.

“They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good,” he said. Unfortunately, this response did nothing to convince fans that everything was, in fact, "good".

Nicola addressed the rumours once more in a recent chat with Grazia, reiterating again that she had wanted to wear one of Victoria’s designs.

“Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress,” Nicola said.

“I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story.

“Victoria called my mum and said her atelier couldn’t make it,” she explained.

“So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’ I’ve been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to [the atelier] to try on the dress. That’s really what happened.”

However, Nicola made no steps to confirm her friendship with Victoria, or explicitly say there are no hard feelings between the pair.

“When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings. I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true,” she continued.

While it’s impossible to discern a ‘feud’ from what people choose not to say in an interview or on Instagram, it seems the internet is firmly holding on to the stance that there is a lack of love between Nicola and her in-laws.

...Or maybe, we’re all just reading into this a little too much.

