The rather difficult grammar quiz that 'only four per cent of people' nail.

Ahhh.
We all love a fruitless reason to inflate our little egos. We don’t mind proving ourselves. We love knowing our basic numeracy and literacy skills are as good as ever.
Enter: A very basic, 20-question grammar test that, according to the creator, only four per cent of people will answer every question correctly.
Because what better way to spend your weekend on tiny tests that affect no one but your own smug grammar ego?
The test, created by Playbuzz, goes as follows:
And the answers?
1. Crises
2. Sheep
3. Humans
4. Roofs
5. Memos
6. Dignoses
7. Elves
8. Criteria
9. Culs-de-sac
10. Emphases
11. Cellos
12. Moose
13. Fungi
14. Oxen
15. Oases
16. Halves
17. Atlases
18. Bison
19. Species
20. Appendices
