News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

ER actress Vanessa Marquez has been killed by police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Vanessa Marquez was yesterday shot and killed by police in South Pasadena, California, after police mistook the BB gun she pointed at them for a real gun, which they reportedly believed to be a semi-automatic.

Police had been called to the home of the 49-year-old to check on her welfare, after reports that she was suffering from seizures and was unable to take care of herself.

Once there, the police called paramedics and a mental health clinician, but 90 minutes into the intervention, Marquez allegedly pointed a BB gun at police, causing them to open fire.

Vanessa Marquez was famously known as Ana Delgado in Stand and Deliver in 1998, and was also well-known for her role as nurse Wendy Goldman in 27 episodes of ER.

The actress made headlines last year after accusing George Clooney of blacklisting her from the ER series casting following the actress speaking out about harassment on the set of the popular television series.

Her death is now being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Tags: er-actress , google-news , killed , police , vanessa-marquez

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT