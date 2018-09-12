US Open umpire Carlos Ramos speaks for the first time after Serena Williams' controversy.

He’s making headlines around the world, but the US Open women’s final umpire Carlos Ramos insists he’s doing just fine.

The Portuguese official has defended his actions during the match between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, which saw tennis officials accused of sexism by Williams.

The headlines were supposed to be about the American’s bid for a record-equalling 24th grand slam title and Osaka trying (and succeeding) to become Japan’s first slam winner, but instead an argument with umpire Carlos Ramos dominated the match.

Williams was furious when she was given a coaching violation early in the second set after a hand gesture from her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

She was then docked a point for a second violation when she smashed her racquet after dropping serve at 3-3.

She then received a game penalty for her outburst, putting Osaka within one game of winning.

Williams used her post-match press conference to suggest men avoid punishment for similar on-court behaviour.

Speaking to Portuguese paper Tribuna Expresso, Ramos said he stood by his decisions and believed he treated all players equally.

"I’m fine, given the circumstances," he said. "It’s a delicate situation, but a la carte arbitration does not exist. Do not worry about me!"

Ramos is not taking any time off post-controversy. He will jump straight back into his work at this weekend's Davis Cup semi-final match between the US and Croatia.

Following the US Open situation, US Tennis Association head Katrina Adams said she believed there was a double standard between how men and women players are treated, so Ramos' appointment for this weekend's match is interesting.

"There is no equality when it comes to what the men are doing to the chair umpires and what the women are doing, and there has to be some consistency across the board at every level of officiating," Adams told ESPN after Williams' claims.

By appointing him in charge of this weekend's match in Croatia, the International Tennis Federation have shown support for Ramos.