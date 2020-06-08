The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday June 9.





Prince Andrew says he’s made offers to help police, but authorities say he’s lying.

Prince Andrew’s legal team has hit back at allegations he provided “zero co-operation” to US authorities investigating convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, saying he has made three offers of help.

The US Department of Justice has submitted a mutual legal assistance (MLA) request to the UK’s Home Office, to quiz Prince Andrew as a witness in a criminal investigation into the disgraced financier’s offending.

“The Duke of York has on at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness to the DOJ (Department of Justice),” Prince Andrew’s lawyers said in a statement on Monday.





The impact will take its time to show due to incubation periods, people developing symptoms, getting tested and waiting for results, she added.

More than 10,000 protesters flooded Melbourne and Brisbane’s CBD. At least 20,000 turned out in Sydney.

Victorian kids back to school.

The last wave of Victorian students, who have been learning from home, are set to return to schools where special safety measures are being put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Years three to 10 students will be back at their desks on Tuesday, after a staged return to in-class teaching saw the youngest and most senior pupils return in May.

Staggered start and finish times and making drinking fountains out-of-bounds are some of the changes introduced in schools, but a focus has also been put on public transport.

Victoria recorded just two new cases on Monday.

Childcare fees back from July 13.

Parents will have to pay childcare fees again from July 13 as demand grows for services.

The government will also stop JobKeeper payments to the sector on July 20, despite Prime Minister Scott Morrison promising the wage subsidy would be in place for all workers until the end of September.

Instead, every childcare operator will share in a $708 million transition package, equivalent to a quarter of their revenue from the pre-coronavirus period.

Education Minister Dan Tehan said that would be "a tiny bit less" than the sector was receiving in JobKeeper payments, but could not say how much.

Activity tests will be eased until October for parents who have lost jobs or hours because of the coronavirus, meaning they can access up to 100 hours of subsidised care.

But they will still have to cover the "gap" portion of fees.

Around the world.

- Jacinda Ardern has declared New Zealand "coronavirus free" with no active cases left on the island nation. She won't be drawn on a timeline for a trans-Tasman bubble, but says the option is still on the table.

- Pakistan has recorded 100,000 coronavirus cases, and more than 2000 deaths with the virus yet to peak in the country.

The current COVID-19 figures.

- The UK has finally adopted the same process for international arrivals as Australia, making travellers self-isolate (at home) for 14 days on arrival.

- Researchers at the University of London believe that repetitive negative thinking increases your risk of dementia.

