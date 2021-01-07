20 surreal photos that capture the chaos at the United States Capitol.

Dozens of President Donald Trump's supporters have stormed the US Capitol Building overnight in an attempt to disrupt the confirmation of Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

As protestors surged through the halls of Congress, Members of Congress were forced to evacuate the building and postpone a session that would have certified Biden's victory.

The chambers were locked down and key leaders, including Vice President Mike Pence and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, were evacuated to safety.

Watch: CCN's Van Jones calls on Republicans to ask themselves what we would be saying if the Capitol siege was performed by BLM supporters instead of Trump loyalists. Post continues below.



As politicians and staffers sought shelter under their desks, one protester occupied the Senate dais and yelled: "Trump won that election."

Outside the Capitol, other protestors overturned barricades and clashed with police as thousands descended on the Capitol grounds.

As authorities worked to contain the situation, President-Elect Joe Biden gave a national address.

"This is not decent, it is disorder, it is chaos," he said.

"It borders on sedition and it must end now. I call on this mob to pull back and allow the work of democracy to go forward."

Read more: "It is disorder, it is chaos": Exactly what's happening in Washington D.C. right now, and why.

Meanwhile, President Trump issued a video message on social media, urging protestors to leave the Capitol while sympathising with their motivation.

"I know your pain, I know your hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side," he said.

"But you have to go home now. We have to have peace, we have to have law and order, we have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anyone hurt.

"This was a fraudulent election, but we can't play into the hands of these people."

While riot police have since moved protestors away from the Capitol Building, there are fears that further unrest may continue in the coming hours.

As the situation unfolds, here are 20 of the most surreal images that capture the chaos at the Capitol.

Protesters gather at the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC. Image: Getty.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest in the US Capitol. Image: Getty.

A pro-Trump group confronts US Capitol police outside the Senate chamber of the US Capitol Building. Image: Getty.

Protesters break into the US Capitol. Image: Getty.

A pro-Trump protester carries the lectern of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi through the Rotunda of the US Capitol Building. Image: Getty.

A protester supporting US President Donald Trump jumps from the public gallery to the floor of the Senate chamber at the US Capitol Building. Image: Getty.

A protester screams "freedom" inside the Senate chamber after the US Capitol was breached. Image: Getty.

A protester sits in the Senate Chamber. Image: Getty.

A protester holds a Trump flag inside the US Capitol Building near the Senate Chamber. Image: Getty.

Police officers in riot gear line up as protesters gather on the US Capitol Building. Image: Getty.

A Capitol police officer looks out of a broken window as protesters gather on the US Capitol Building. Image: Getty.

Capitol police officers point their guns at a door that was vandalised in the House Chamber. Image: Getty.

Members of congress run for cover as protesters try to enter the House Chamber. Image: Getty.

Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., and other members take cover as protesters disrupt the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote. Image: Getty.

Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif., and other members take cover. Image: Getty.

People wear plastic respirators as they are evacuated from the House Chamber. Image: Getty.

A crowd of Trump supporters gather outside the US Capitol. Image: Getty.

A protester stands on scaffolding outside the US Capitol Building. Image: Getty.

Trump supporters stand on the US Capitol Police armoured vehicle. Image: Getty.

Rep. Jason Crow comforts Rep. Susan Wild while taking cover in the House of Representatives chamber. Image: Getty.

— With AAP.



Feature Image: Getty.