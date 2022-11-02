Marie Elizabeth Spannhake disappeared in 1976. 34 years later, she sent a message to a stranger.

Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries has just rounded out the final episodes of its third volume, which has captivated audiences since its late October release.

The rebooted series has delved into the murders and disappearances of many, including Tiffany Valiante, David Carter, and Josh Guimond. But for its second-last episode, the series included a supernatural element for the very first time, giving us The Ghost in Apartment 14.

Jodi Foster on Unsolved Mysteries. Image: Netflix.

At the beginning of the episode, we’re introduced to Jodi Foster, who moved into an apartment in Chico, California, in 2000. Living there with her daughter, Hannah, the pair reported the apartment was a rather eerie place, with a strange smell and an overall lack of peacefulness.

The longer they stayed, the more strange things began to occur, with Foster reporting that things would move of their own accord, and Hannah would speak to a person only she could see. One night, they came home to see the phone off the hook, and arranged as a noose on one of Hannah’s toys.

While Foster reported the strange happenings to police, they were unable to help. She spoke to her neighbours, who revealed that a previous occupant at the apartment had gone missing.

Soon after, Foster started having dreams about a girl with a strange couple, and soon began to believe the previous occupant was hoping to be found.

Marie Elizabeth Spannhake went missing in 1976. Image: Netflix.

The missing person from the apartment was Marie Elizabeth Spannhake, who was also known as ‘Marliz’. She went missing on January 31, 1976, after attending a local flea market with her boyfriend. The pair had a disagreement, leading her to leave the market on her own - the last time she was seen. She was only 18 at the time she disappeared.

Spannhake was allegedly murdered by Cameron Hooker, whose former wife came forward against him to report Spannhake’s murder.

In 1985, Hooker was sentenced to 104 years in prison for kidnapping and raping another woman, Colleen Stan, whom he held captive for seven years.

But his wife, Janice, came forward about Spannhake’s kidnapping and murder in 1984.

"Janice's reasoning to come forward was that she was afraid of Cameron and also Janice had a lot of guilt built up from what had occurred over the years at different times," the Red Bluff Chief of Police at the time, Al Shamblin, said in the episode.

Janice was actually involved in the capturing of both Stan and Spannhake, but her cooperation meant she was granted immunity.

Cameron Hooker at his trial. Image: Getty.

Janice alleged that on January 31, she and her husband were driving when they offered Spannhake a lift.

Hooker then stopped Spannhake from leaving the car and even put a head box on her to prevent her from being heard.

Following this, Janice alleges that Hooker tortured Spannhake, and tried to cut her vocal cords to stop her from screaming, but she began to bleed excessively, causing him to stop.

He then took Spannhake down to his basement, where she was found later by Janice, hanging from the ceiling by a noose, with a pillowcase over her head.

She was later buried by the Hookers in a shallow grave nearby.

Following Stan’s escape in 1984, she corroborated Janice’s story, claiming that Hooker had a photo of Spannhake in his home. But since her body was never found, the district attorney deemed there was not enough evidence to charge Hooker with Spannhake’s murder, which went on as unresolved.

Hooker is now an old man, and remains in prison, with all of his parole requests thus far denied.

Janice, who was granted immunity, despite her involvement in the kidnapping and torture of both Stan and Spannhake, was able to give herself a new identity, and go on to raise her children in relative anonymity. Her whereabouts are currently unknown.

So, how did the cold case tie back to Jodi Foster and her daughter, Hannah?

After moving out of the apartment, Foster got some reprieve from the apparent ‘spirit’ of Spannhake, but the dreams eventually returned, causing her to go to police once she became aware of Spannhake’s disappearance.

Meeting a detective in a coffee shop, she shared what she had seen in the dream - the same couple (likely the Hookers), the numbers 35.76 and 17, and the letter A.

It’s believed this led them to speak to Janice once more, who agreed to continue helping them. However, Spannhake’s body is yet to be found.

Spannhake’s sister, Martha, is still waiting for answers about what happened to her sister - and the case remains open for the time being. Foster was told in 2021 that her dreams had been helpful to the case, however.

Foster has very little doubt the ‘ghost’ haunting her apartment belonged to Spannhake, with Martha revealing that her sister was often referred to as ‘Marliz’, a conjoining of her first and middle names.

The girl seen by Foster’s daughter, Hannah, was only ever referred to as ‘My Liz’.

You can stream Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix now.

