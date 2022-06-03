Russia’s war on Ukraine has been raging for 100 days. These are the photos we can't look away from.

It has been 100 days since Russia invaded Ukraine.
100 days of innocent people being killed. 100 days of families fleeing. 100 days of hiding. 100 days of civilians putting their lives on the line. 100 days of women baring the brunt of the other violence - the sexual violence.
Ever since Russian soldiers invaded the country on February 24, the United Nations says 4,113 civilians, including 242 children, have been killed and nearly 12.8 million people have been displaced. Actual figures however, it notes, are likely to be much higher.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky estimates the country is losing 60-100 Ukrainian soldiers a day.
We've heard the stories of horror that've emerged from the Bucha massacre, where over 300 civilians were killed.
We've witnessed a maternity hospital being bombed in Mariupol.
Just last week, a 21-year-old Russian soldier was sentenced to life in prison for killing an unarmed 62-year-old man in the first war crimes trial since the invasion.
But despite the mass casualties, the war still rages on with no end in sight.
Around 20 per cent of Ukraine's territory is currently under Russian control, according to President Zelensky.
This week, Russian forces have tightened their grip on an industrial city as part of their drive to control the eastern Donbas region.
To help Ukraine's fight, President Joe Biden has just announced a $US700 million ($A971 million) weapons package for the capital city of Kyiv, that will include advanced rocket systems with a range of up to 80 kilometres.
As the war continues, here are the photos we can't look away from.
The cost of the war on women and children.
In February, Olena Zelenska, the wife of President Vladimir Zelensk, shared a photo of a baby who was born in a bomb shelter in Kyiv.
"This was to take place in completely different conditions, under peaceful skies. It is what children should see," she captioned a photo of the baby on Instagram.
"The main thing is that despite the war, there were doctors and caring people on our streets next to her. She will be protected and defended. Because you are incredible, dear compatriots. We are the army, the army is us. And children born in bomb shelters will live in a peaceful country that has defended itself."
In April, a desperate Ukranian mother wrote her contact details on her daughter's back in blue biro in case she becomes orphaned in the war.
The families who have fled.
As thousands fled in March, parents in Poland came to the aid of mothers escaping with their children.
In a post shared by photojournalist, Francesco Malavolta, prams were seen lined with blankets on a train station platform in Poland for mothers entering the country.
The destruction and loss left behind.
- With AAP.
Feature Image: Getty.