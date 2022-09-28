Who are The Try Guys and why is everyone suddenly talking about them?

It looks like 2022 might be the year of bizarre cheating scandals from the celebrity world.

Today, the internet is imploding over the latest, involving YouTube star Ned Fulmer, who is one of the four members of the Youtube group The Try Guys. Overnight, they confirmed Ned had left the quartet, and Ned himself confirmed he had cheated on his wife, Ariel, with one of his employees.

Here's everything we know so far.

Who are The Try Guys?

The Try Guys are made up of four former Buzzfeed employees - Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfield and Eugene Lee Yang. The concept of their content is pretty simple - they try things, they make videos about it.

Together, they run a YouTube channel and host several different series, all expanding from their concept of trying new things. What started out as a simple YouTube concept saw them grow into their own business as they garnered billions of views and millions of subscribers. Now, they have several employees, and have grown their content by writing a book and creating a TV series with the Food Network - No Recipe Road Trip with The Try Guys. They've also made a documentary about their rise to fame called Behind the Try.

They also host a few different podcasts, such as The TryPod, and another called You Can Sit With Us, which featured Ned’s wife, Ariel Fulmer, from time to time.

What happened with Ned Fulmer?

Ned Fulmer was accused of cheating on his wife, Ariel, with a Try Guys employee named Alex. The speculation circulated on Reddit and Twitter as fans noticed Ned had been absent from a few videos and podcasts created by the core team. Allegedly, there was a photo of Ned kissing Alex at a bar, as well as a few eyewitness accounts that confirmed the kiss. All the speculation eventually forced The Try Guys to confirm that Ned had ‘departed’ the team.

“Ned Fulmer is no longer working for The Try Guys,” they said in a statement.

"As a result of an internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate through the change."

After this, Ned shared a statement on Instagram, confirming he had cheated on his wife.

“Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I’m going to focus my attention,” he wrote.

Ariel also released her own statement on Instagram.

“Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me - it means a lot. Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids,” she shared.

Why are people upset?

Fans of The Try Guys are particularly upset with Ned over the cheating because he was often referred to as the ‘Wife Guy’, even before the group split off from Buzzfeed and created their company. Loving Ariel was part of Ned’s brand, making the betrayal feel particularly harsh on those that loved Ned and his relationship with his wife.

One look at Ned’s social media shows a loving obsession with Ariel and their two kids - Wes and Finn. He even refers to himself as ‘aka @arielmfulmer’s husband’ in his Instagram bio.

He dedicated a post to her just back in June, celebrating the release of The Try Guys documentary, with shots of them embracing backstage after a screening.

“She’s supported me for years, sat through countless terrible improv shows, celebrated every milestone, been there for every setback. I’m so thankful for her love and support,” he wrote.

Ned and Ariel's relationship was also sometimes leveraged by The Try Guys empire, with the pair beginning their own podcast, Baby Steps in 2020, and a cookbook, The Date Night Cookbook, in 2021.

Fans of the couple are already expressing their disappointment, calling out Ned for his cheating. Others have flocked to Ariel’s page to tell her she deserves better - showing their total investment in the relationship, and Ariel’s wellbeing in the aftermath of the cheating scandal.

Many have said Ariel deserves better, but others have just expressed their love and support in the comment section on her Instagram statement.

And while the couple might still repair their relationship, it seems that Ned's time with The Try Guys is over for good.