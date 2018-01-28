Oh, no. Donald Trump is in a very awkward position when it comes to the royal wedding.

US President Donald Trump says he’s not aware of any invitation for him to attend Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle.

In a wide-ranging interview with Piers Morgan to be broadcast on Sunday in the UK, Trump replied “not that I know of” when asked if he had an invite to the May wedding.

Markle has been a vocal critic of Trump, backing his rival Hillary Clinton and suggesting before the 2016 election she would leave the US if he won.

Asked if he would like to go to the royal wedding at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel, Trump simply said: “I want them to be happy. I really want them to be happy.

“They look like a lovely couple.”

LISTEN: Michael Wolff reckons The President is having an affair right now. Mia Freedman and Amelia Lester discuss. Post continues after.

When Morgan pointed out she had labelled the billionaire “divisive” and a “misogynist”, he said: “Well, I still hope they’re happy.”

Kensington Palace says invitations to the royal wedding haven’t been sent out yet. There has been speculation that Harry might invite former US President Barack Obama.

Morgan also pressed the president on his social media habit, confirming he often tweets himself but will delegate if he is busy.

He said: "Well, perhaps sometimes in bed, and perhaps sometimes at breakfast, or lunch, or whatever.

"But generally speaking, during the early morning or during the evening, I can do that.

"But if I'm very busy during the day ... and I'll sometimes just dictate out something really quickly, and I'll give it to one of my people to put it on."