The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday March 26.

"Where have you been?" Prime Minister grilled on Brittany Higgins' reaction, Christian Porter and the women's march.

In his first major sit-down television interview since the issue of violence against women erupted after the allegation made by Brittany Higgins in February, Scott Morrison has been grilled by veteran journalist Tracy Grimshaw.

Morrison said he would be "very pleased" to meet with Brittany Higgins if she wishes, while admitting he has failed to fully grasp the problem of sexism before now.

Mr Morrison said he often heard statistics about violence against women but Ms Higgins' story had taken him "deeper into this issue" that he had appreciated before.

NSW assessing the flood damage, with QLD still cut off in some areas.

Emergency services have started assessing damage in flood-affected areas of NSW after most rivers peaked across the state and as evacuation orders begin to lift.

The SES expects to assess about 600 properties in Penrith using aerial reconnaissance with a remote piloted aircraft as well as detailed assessments by teams on the ground.

Flood evacuation orders were lifted in several areas of northwestern Sydney late on Thursday night including South Creek at Mulgrave and the Hawkesbury River from Wisemans Ferry to Brooklyn and in Vineyard.

Major flooding continued on Friday morning at Maclean in the northern rivers region while the situation in Grafton and Ulmarra had eased to moderate flooding.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned on Thursday that "complacency is our biggest challenge".

"While rivers may be reaching their peak, the flows and the current are very dangerous," Ms Berejiklian told parliament.

There have been 11,000 calls for help to the NSW SES and 950 flood rescues.

11 flood warnings remain in Queensland, with some communities still cut off by water. Residents are using boats to get across the floodwater and get supplies.

Australia's gender pay gap unlikely to close for 26 years, according to new report.

Humans could walk on Mars before all Australian men and women earn the same money for the same work, a new report on the gender pay gap suggests.

Based on the rate of change over the past seven years, it will be 2047 before there's full pay parity for all workers in all industries, the report warns.

For women in executive positions, they'll have to wait about 10 years. And women in senior managerial roles can hope to be on par with men in 13, says the report by the federal government's Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) and the Bankwest Curtin Economics Centre.

But the big picture across all industries and job levels is far worse.

Without a dramatic increase in the rate of change, the pay gap won't completely close for another 26 years.

On average, Australian women now earn one fifth less than men for the same work, instead of a quarter less seven years ago.

Arrested Development's Jessica Walker dies aged 80.

Jessica Walter, the Emmy-winning actress best known for her role on Arrested Development, has died aged 80.

Deadline reports the much loved actress died in her sleep.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mum Jessica,” Walters’ daughter, Brooke Bowman, told the publication. “A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre.”

Around the world.

- New Zealand is moving ahead on a plan to give couples who suffer a miscarriage or stillbirth three days of paid leave.

- Joe Biden has held his first official press conference as President, announcing a revised goal of conducting 200 million COVID-19 vaccinations in his first 100 days.

- Actor Johnny Depp has been denied permission to challenge November's London Court of Appeal verdict that found him to be a "wife beater."

- Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says that being woken up by a guard every hour during the night amounts to torture and that his appeal for treatment for acute back and leg pain has been refused in a deliberate attempt to run him down.

