Erm. Meghan Markle's ex-husband just married American royalty.

Ahem. It turns out Trevor Engelson, Meghan Markle‘s ex-husband, is also moving on with… a royal.

Well, not officially a royal, but a high-profile American heiress named Tracey Kurland.

The 41-year-old Hollywood producer married the 32-year-old heiress over the weekend in California.

But who exactly is she?

Tracey Kurland is a nutritionist and the daughter of $200 million CEO Stanford Kurland, who founded loan services company PennyMac Corp.

She studied a Bachelor of Arts in Communication at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, graduating in 2008, before eventually completing a Master of Science in Nutritional Education at the Teachers College of Columbia University in 2014.

Engelson and Kurland met in November 2017, which is interestingly the same month Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement.

Yep. It kind of seems like he saw his ex-wife engaged to an actual prince and decided he should also swiftly find the love of his life.

Months later, in June, just weeks after Markle’s high-profile wedding to Prince Harry, he proposed to the loan company heiress in the Napa Valley.

Cool. We’re seeing a trend.

“The wedding seemed like a small, casual but intimate affair – a world away from Meghan’s huge marriage to Harry in England,” one guest told the Daily Mail.

“The bride and groom looked so much in love and very happy together. The whole event was so them,” they added.

Meghan Markle and the television producer married in 2011, splitting two years later in 2013. They had met in 2004, dating for six years before becoming engaged in 2010.