The trailer for Stan Original Series Totally Completely Fine just dropped.

The trailer for Stan's new original series, Totally Completely Fine, dropped today and we need to talk about it.

From creator Gretel Vella (Stan Exclusive series The Great), the six-part series is led by Thomasin McKenzie – who you may recognise from JoJo Rabbit and Last Night in Soho.

Through the lens of family and legacy, the series ultimately asks: how many lives do we have to save before we’ll save ourselves?

The series follows 20-something Vivian Cunningham, whose life is in free fall. She can’t pay her bills, she’s living in a decrepit share house, and she likes alcohol more than she likes herself. We meet her at a point of particular anarchy after she accidentally burnt down her brother’s food truck, and she's just found out that she's inherited her grandfather’s house on the edge of a cliff face.

Soon, Vivian realises that the waterfront shack she’s inherited isn’t just a home – it’s a known suicide site, and her grandfather used to try and save every lost soul that passed through.

Suddenly, Vivian is talking people away from the ledge, and strangely enough, they’re responding to her chaotic, nihilistic brand of psychology. Maybe, just maybe, in saving these people, she'll slowly start to save herself?

Have a watch of the trailer in full here:

Alongside McKenzie stars Devon Terrell (Rap Shit, Cursed), Brandon McClelland (ANZAC Girls, Stan Original Series The Other Guy), Rowan Witt (Book of Mormon - Original Australian Cast, Spreadsheet), Contessa Treffone (Doctor Doctor, Here Out West), James Sweeny (Total Control, Home and Away), Max Crean (Mystic) and Brigid Zengeni (The Good Liar, MotherFatherSon) in this co-production between Sundance Now and Stan, and produced by Fremantle Australia.

The Stan Original Series Totally Completely Fine is created and executive produced by Gretel Vella (Stan Exclusive series The Great, Stan Original Film A Sunburnt Christmas), who writes alongside Keir Wilkins (Surviving Summer) and Emme Hoy (STC’s The Tenant of Wildfell Hall).

Image: Stan.

The series is produced by Nat Lindwall and Alice Willison (Stan Original Series The Other Guy). The series is directed by Lucy Gaffy (Here Out West, Doctor, Doctor), with Adrian Chiarella (Dwarf Planet) directing episode four with support from VicScreen.

The Stan Original Series Totally Completely Fine premieres April 20, all episodes at once and only on Stan.

Image: Stan.