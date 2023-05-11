13 months ago Tom Holland had a 'meltdown'. He's been sober ever since.

In a very candid interview with Entertainment Weekly, short king Tom Holland opened up about his commitment to sobriety.

The 26-year-old A-list celeb talked about his mental health whilst working on his latest show The Crowded Room, set to be released on the 9th of June.

The upcoming anthology series produced by Apple TV sounded like Tom Holland's dream role, it was exactly what he’d been looking for after working on projects like Spiderman and Uncharted.

The psychological series was not only exactly what Holland had asked his agent to keep an eye out for but meant the actor would have the opportunity to work alongside Amanda Seyfried, who recently starred as Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout.

Holland was also the only person award-winning writer and producer Akiva Goldsman, best known for Oscar-winning film A Beautiful Mind, had been considering for the role – a once in lifetime opportunity for the actor.

They filmed the project in 130 days back-to-back, demanding the heart and soul of Holland. “It was an unbelievably challenging piece,” he admitted, and it would often leave him feeling unable to detach the show from his personal life.

“The mental aspect, it really beat me up and it took a long time for me to recover afterwards, to sort of get back to reality."

Holland says after the ninth month of shooting, he began seeing himself in his character ‘Danny’. "I remember having a bit of a meltdown and thinking I'm going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character.”

Holland referenced that since working on this TV project, he is prioritising his mental health and to help with that he has given up drinking for the time being – recently marking more than a year without alcohol.

While he was on set though, he credits fellow actor Sasha Lane (who plays Danny’s roommate) as a major support who helped him get through the brutal filming schedule.

"She would take me aside and was really open and willing to share some of her experiences that were so helpful in the moment."

Holland admits that the show taught him a lot about his mental health, speaking with several psychiatrists for the character of Danny, exploring 'triggers and things that stressed him out', allowing for a deeper understanding of his own mental health.

"I have more respect and more sympathy for people who are going through mental health issues," Holland stated.

This isn't the first time Holland has spoken about mental health, with the actor sharing a video last year where he explained why he was stepping back from social media. "I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming," he said.

The Crowded Room is set to premiere on June 9 on Apple TV.

