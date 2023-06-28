Tom Hanks' niece just had a tantrum for the ages on reality TV and are you okay, ma'am?

If you've gone your whole life never thinking about Tom Hanks' niece, same. But today that's going to change.

The Castaway star's niece, Carly Reeves, just had a complete meltdown on reality TV. She was eliminated during the premiere of a US reality show Claim to Fame, a reality series that pits celebrity relatives against each other and the name of the game is for each contestant's famous family member to remain a secret.

“I don’t deserve this! I should have more camera time!” Reeves shouted after her identity was exposed.

The 39-year-old made quite the scene and I'm not completely convinced this person hasn't been possessed by a toddler who just placed second runner-up in a beauty pageant. Are you okay, ma'am?

Carly Reeves deserved her uncle's Oscar for that performance.

She was left enraged when her identity was revealed due to a clue that featured a park bench. The park bench was a nod to Forrest Gump, one of her uncle Tom Hanks' most iconic movies. “I should be here longer," she ranted after her elimination.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly after the incident, Carly reflected on her explosive response. "I was really upset. I think I overreacted a little bit, but I'm an emotional, very dramatic person," she said.

"I was really angry that I didn't get a chance to play as long as some of other contestants. I mean, there was no one to be angry at. I was just angry in general at myself, and at the fact that I was going home. And then that turned to complete despair and sadness.

"I even say, like, 'I should get more camera time!' That's just so silly of me to say. But I also was just saying things out of my mouth."

So other than her tendency to 'say things out of her mouth', what else do we know about Carly Reeves?

Like her uncle, she also works as an actor, but let's just say on a much smaller scale than THE Tom Hanks. She's had small roles in a number of films, a handful of TV episodes, and a few commercials.

She also appeared in two of Tom's movies, Charlie Wilson's War and Larry Crowne.

Carly was born in California where she studied at UCLA's School of Theater, Film, and Television. In her earlier years, Carly worked on A Midsummer's Night Dream with Martin Short at the Geffen and Wounded at the Powerhouse Theatre, along with honing her sketch comedy skills.

Carly seems to have a good relationship with her uncle Tom.

“He’s always been there for me, and not only is he so kind, but he is so funny and he’s so smart," she said on Claim To Fame. "I can go to him with advice for anything. Everything that you hear about Tom is true. He is the nicest guy in Hollywood. And I just absolutely love him.”

Carly is unsure whether Tom has seen her reality TV outburst yet. "I mean, maybe I don't want him to watch it because I don't want to embarrass him for any reason," she told EW.

"I hope I don't embarrass him, but I don't think I do."

